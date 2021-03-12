Canadian doctor makes inaccurate Covid-19 claim in video

Copyright AFP 2017-2020. all rights reserved.

The video titled “Canadian Doctors Speak Out”, which claims to provide the greatest reason not to be afraid of Covid-19, has been shared thousands of times on social media. However, public health experts say it contains misleading claims about disease and immune variants and recommend treatments that have not proven effective against the virus.

Almost 12 minutes videoContains commentary from British Columbia and Ontario doctors, published March 8, 2021. Although they are licensed medical professionals, they are not experts in coronavirus and claim to provide Canadians with tips on how to protect their health “without including vaccination”.

It was posted online by Liberty Coalition Canada A partnership with the Canadian Health Alliance, which believes that policies aimed at dealing with pandemics are “destroying Canadian society and the health of Canadians.” According to the social media monitoring tool CrowdTangle, video press releases have been shared over 4,900 times on Facebook.

It was further promoted twitter By Randy Hiller, an independent member of the Ontario Legislature. He”End the blockade CaucusWill be posted on social media on a regular basis Obligation of mask Other public health measures taken to control the spread of the coronavirus.

YouTube has deleted the video because it violated the Terms of Service. Twitter has also added notifications to some of the YouTube links to the video.

Canada Record Nearly 900,000 Covid-19 cases and over 22,000 virus-related deaths.

Many doctors are working to disseminate accurate information about pandemics, while others- In canada and again In the United States -We have used our credibility as a physician to support false or misleading claims.

AFP Fact Check examines the misleading allegations made in the video below.

Viral variants and evolution

Stephen Malt HouseA family doctor on Denman Island, British Columbia, said in a video that a variant of the coronavirus is being discussed only in the media to scare Canadians. He states: “After much effort in mouse research, one small variant was artificially created. So-called variants have never been found in humans.”

This was described in the email as “nonsense” Srinivasa Mercy, Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of British Columbia.

Englishman variant Coronavirus is a concern due to its high infectivity, but South African and Brazilian variants appear to have some level of vaccine resistance.

As Malthouse said, the existence of variants created for scientific treatises “doesn’t mean they aren’t in circulation either,” Mercy said.

Raymond Terrier, Microbiologists at McGill University Health Center agreed. In a telephone interview, he said in a telephone interview that his laboratory in Quebec tested and discovered a coronavirus mutant in a patient sample, and that “the mutant was undoubtedly spontaneous during the infection of the outbreak by the virus.” Stated.

Malthouse also argues that “the virus cannot live alone, but it depends on human cells to live, so it makes evolutionary sense that the risk decreases over time. It has become easier to spread, but if you are really less likely to get sick, it’s a good natural advance to herd immunity. “

David FissmanThe claim was “disinformation containing a grain of truth,” a professor at the University of Toronto’s Dallalana School of Public Health said in an email. It is true that the virus mutates, but the severity of the disease it causes can go in either direction, he said.

He added that it is difficult to obtain sustained herd immunity from natural infections, “because the virus can change in ways that evade the immune response.” This is most commonly seen with seasonal influenza.

Terrier admitted that it was not a mistake to say that the malt house had examples of viruses of reduced risk, but he pointed out British variants associated with higher mortality.

British stocks 64 percent Deadly in a study published in March 2021.

Terrier also said it could take years for the virus to weaken. “We pay for it at the expense of millions of dead.”

Health Canada said in an email to AFP that it is closely monitoring Variant of concern This can cause the virus to require a variety of treatments and affect the effectiveness of current vaccines.

that is Modeling data “Long-term forecasts predict a strong resurgence with a variety of concerns, unless strict public health measures are implemented and maintained.”

T cell immunity

“Do you know that many of us are already immune to SARS-CoV-2 for cross-reactive T cells?” Caroline Turek, An Ontario-based doctor who specializes in hormone replacement therapy asks in a video. She used the abbreviation for the official name of the virus that causes Covid-19.

T cells A type of white blood cell that is an important part of the immune system.

She further insists: “Immunologists and virologists around the world have studied and found that 30-50% of people already have existing immunity to SARS-Cov-2 from existing circulating T cells.”

This is “due to previous exposure to other coronaviruses such as the common cold … many of us are more protected than we are aware of from Covid and T cells,” she said. We notice. “

Stephen Hopchon Can, A clinical professor at the University of British Columbia’s School of Population and Public Health, warned by email not to misinterpret cell studies to determine if Covid-19-infected individuals would be protected.

He pointed out the study A study of patients with cross-reactive antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, published in February 2021, found that “the results were not better than those without cross-reactive antibodies.”

Stephen Hoption Cann claims that “many of us already have immunity” is “wishful thinking” and “the only way to approach herd immunity is for most people against this disease. It ’s about vaccination. ”

McGill’s Tellier also said that cross-reactivity in a particular T cell population is not the same as providing protection from infection.

“Many people have a severe infection with Covid, which is almost certain to have been infected with the coronavirus before, and it did not protect them, so we empirically know that it does not protect the population. “He said. The reaction on some T cells does not stop the flu infection.

“Research into specific T cells, including vaccine-induced T cells, has begun. The main reason this is less studied than antibodies is that it is much more difficult to test cell-mediated immunity than antibodies,” he said. explained.

Treatment of Covid-19

The video claims that “therapies” such as hydroxychloroquine and vitamin D are effective against Covid-19. Individual experiences with patients are presented as evidence, but to date none of these have been scientifically shown to be effective.

In the video Invoice codeAn anesthesiologist in British Columbia said he had been treated with Covid-19 with vitamin D, hydroxychloroquine, and other supplements and recovered “within 7-10 days.”

Hydroxychloroquine Promotion By former President Donald Trump and his Brazilian counterpart Jair BolsonaroHowever, post-study studies have shown that it has no effect on Covid-19, and experts say it can be harmful.

March 2, World Health Organization Said “It is highly recommended not to use hydroxychloroquine to prevent Covid-19.”

In a statement, the organization said, “Evidence of high certainty showed that hydroxychloroquine had no significant effect on death and hospitalization,” while other evidence “probably increased the risk of side effects.” Indicated.

Canadian government too It is advisable to oppose The use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for patients with Covid-19 is “because there is very little evidence of efficacy and the potential for harm is very high.”

“Hydroxychloroquine has been studied in several clinical trials. It doesn’t work and has potentially dangerous toxic effects, including cardiac arrhythmias,” Terrier explained.

Terrier compared the current situation with the early days of hepatitis C treatment studies where well-known drugs with limited results were used, but in the end, safer and more effective drugs were found. ..

He said the development of Covid-specific therapies would likely require “years of research.”

Scientific debate about the efficacy of vitamin D against Covid-19 has not yet been determined, and studies on its use in progress..

Vitamin D deficiency was associated with increased mortality in Covid-19 patients in November 2020 Scientific Reports Survey..

“Vitamin D deficiency significantly increases the likelihood of developing serious illness after infection with SARS-Cov-2. The intensity of the inflammatory response is also higher in Covid-19 patients with vitamin D deficiency.” The authors conclude and recommend vitamin D supplements for at-risk populations.

In the video, Vancouver GP, Dorle Kneifel, explains how he defeated Covid-19 by taking 60,000 international units of vitamin D per day until “symptom-free.”

The malt house later recommended 4,000 international units of vitamin D daily to Canadians in winter.

But, Survey The Lancet has established recommendations for daily intake of vitamin D, which is much lower than suggested. The authors recommended a range of 400 IU in the UK to 600-800 IU per day in the US, primarily for bone and muscle health.

Magill’s Terrier also warned against taking “too high doses that could lead to toxicity”.

This warning is Survey, Published in Clinical Medicine, found that “more than regular daily supplements should only be taken under medical supervision.”

AFP Fact Check has previously investigated the claims of over-the-counter Covid-19 “therapies” that include vitamin supplements. Here..

This is not the first time there has been a misleading statement about a pandemic. distribution From a Canadian with a medical degree.

The· University of British Columbia Physicians and Surgeons Medical professionals say, “If you identify yourself as a doctor, the general public tends to value your opinion, even if the doctor does not have expertise in areas of expertise such as group health or infectious diseases. I’ve emailed you that you need to be aware of that. “

“The trust entrusted to us by the public puts even greater responsibility on our physicians when presenting the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.