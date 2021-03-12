Health officials warn as King County prepares to move to Phase 3





So King county County health officials preparing to move to Phase 3 and reopen many restaurants and businesses at 50% are urging people to remain vigilant.

Coronavirus Immunization has increased in recent weeks, but with new variants spreading throughout the community, there is still no time for complete mitigation.

“It’s great to see growing optimism about recent COVID-19 trends. I think we all share the Governor’s enthusiasm for returning to normal as soon as possible. “Public Health Dr. Jeff Duchin — Seattle and King County said in the news. Friday briefing. “At the same time, as we move toward normality, there is still significant uncertainty about how the pandemic will unfold over the next few months, and our enthusiasm blinds our need. It’s important to remember that you can’t do it. Keep an eye on how we live and do business. “ Governor Jay Inslee announced all counties in Washington on Thursday Move to Phase 3 of State Reopening From March 22nd. In Phase 3, restaurants, gyms, cinemas and other indoor venues can be opened with 50% capacity. This is a significant increase from Phase 2, where most locations can be opened at 25%. “Thanks to the work we have done to reduce hospitalization rates to reduce infection rates in the state, we are now eligible to move on to Phase 3 of our economic recovery plan,” Insley said in a press conference Thursday.

Duchin said he understands why the state is being opened, but people must continue with COVID-19 precautions to avoid the next surge. “Because it is difficult to predict, it is possible to do everything that COVID infections can do to prevent it, especially now, allowing more activities that may limit the chances of infection. I encourage everyone to engage. Keep a distance from others, wear a high quality face mask that fits snugly, and pay special attention to ventilation in the room. ” .. “If we are really careful and do the right thing, I think we can succeed in moving forward … but that requires some effort.” In recent weeks, King County cases have leveled off. The county recently reports an average of 130-140 new cases per day. Hospitalizations declined, with an average of one King County resident admitted with COVID-19 every five hours. Deaths are also declining, with about three deaths per day, still higher than the county saw in summer and autumn. “Our cases have declined since the third wave, but we are flat and the infection rate is still significant,” Duchin said. “This means that there are thousands of infectious COVID-19 infections in King County each day, so continuous attention is needed, especially as the number of highly infectious mutants increases. “ Over the last few weeks, King County has identified cases of some variants of concern — some are thought to spread faster and easier, others may reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. The subspecies discovered include the B.1.1.7 subspecies first identified in the United Kingdom, the B.1.351 subspecies first identified in South Africa, and more recently the P1 subspecies first identified in Brazil. included. “B.1.1.7 and other variants are wildcards that can hurt us if we’re not careful or unlucky, but current vaccines protect us from the most common B.1.1.7. It’s a big advantage, and it will probably provide important protection for others, “Duchin said.

“The bottom line is that although overall infections are reduced, the virus present there is likely to be a more contagious B.1.1.7 variant, which we all need to be aware of. At the moment, if you want to keep it, you have to work for it and continue to respect this virus. “ Several factors are involved in determining what the future of the outbreak in King County looks like, Duchin said. They include the pace of county vaccination efforts, the spread of varieties, and people’s behavior. Immunization efforts have been active in King County and throughout the state in recent weeks. Almost a quarter of King County people have been vaccinated at least once, and about 13.5% are fully vaccinated. As of March 9, the county had an average of more than 13,000 vaccinations per day. Of adults 75 years and older, 76.5% have been vaccinated at least once. For adults aged 65-74 years, 70.3% receive at least one dose. Authorities have worked to vaccinate communities of color and those affected by the spread of the virus disproportionately, but equity issues remain. Approximately 71.7% of whites aged 65 and over are vaccinated at least once, compared to approximately 60% of Hispanic / Latino residents in King County and 54.1% of black or African-American residents aged 65 and over. Have received. According to Duchin, the county is working with community-based and belief-based organizations to reach out to as many people as possible, especially those who have barriers to access to the vaccine or who are hesitant to obtain the vaccine. I will. Duchin remained cautiously optimistic. “Overall, the forecast is pretty clear,” he said, “it could rain.” Scope of related coronavirus:



