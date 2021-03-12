I am at high risk for COVID-19 and am eligible to be vaccinated from Monday. What do you need to know? – Daily News

On Monday, Californians between the ages of 16 and 64 with underlying illness will be vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine, adding 4.4 million people to the eligibility list. Officials said it was the most vulnerable populations of all ages who suffered from the worst illnesses.

Authorities warn that just because qualifications begin on Monday does not mean that you will be shot immediately. Supply is increasing in hundreds of clinics, pharmacies, mobile sites and pods, from Orange County to Los Angeles to San Bernardino, but supply is limited. Remember that vaccines are still given to millions of healthcare workers, the elderly, frontline workers and teachers.

Who are you targeting?

People between the ages of 16 and 64 are eligible if they meet any of the following conditions:

Cancer, now that the immune system is weakened; Chronic kidney disease, stage 4 or higher; Chronic lung disease, oxygen dependence; Down’s syndrome; Solid organ transplantation leads to weakening of the immune system; pregnancy; Sickle cell disease; Cardiac conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathy (not hypertension). Severe obesity (when body mass index is 40 kg / m2 or higher).Check with your doctor to see if you are eligible, or Try this converter from CDC; Or Type 2 diabetes with hemoglobin A1c levels above 7.5%.



State standards also indicate that a person may be eligible as a result of developmental disability or other “serious and high-risk disability”, and one or more of the following criteria apply:

COVID-19 infection can lead to serious, life-threatening illness and death.Or

Obtaining COVID-19 limits your ability to receive ongoing care and services that are essential to your well-being and survival.Or

Providing adequate and timely COVID care is especially difficult as a result of personal disability.

State officials say the group includes all registered users of independent living centers. Home support services; community-based adult services and adult day health centers. Medi-Cal HIV / AIDS Exemption; Medi-Cal Home and Community-based Alternative Exemption Program. Medi-Cal Assisted Living exemption program. Comprehensive care for seniors programs. California Children’s Services Program (if your child is 16-21 years old). California’s Genetic Disability Program.

Do I need to provide a document of my condition when booking a vaccine?

No. State guidance does not require documentation on the type of diagnosis or failure because it is confidential. But expect that under state guidance, you will be asked to sign a “self-certification” that shows that you meet the criteria.

Brooke Federico, a spokeswoman for Riverside County, will see a screening sheet with a list of different illnesses for adults coming to the vaccine appointment next week and ask if they fall into one of those categories. Said.

“If the resident answers affirmatively, they will be vaccinated,” she said in an email. “You don’t need a copy of your doctor’s notes or medical records.”

Federico added that residents need to confirm their eligibility before making a reservation.

“Reservations can be filled soon,” she said, adding that as the county receives more vaccinations, more reservations will be made each week.

How do I get the vaccine if I belong to this high-risk group?

Authorities are advised to check with your healthcare provider first. Although supplies are limited, some health systems and related clinics are vaccinated — and they may be bookable.

In San Bernardino County, for example, authorities had first asked residents to ask their health care providers about vaccinations, county spokesman David Wort said in an email.

If you do not have a provider, or if your provider does not offer vaccination, you can book from the county vaccination website or hotline.

“When they make an appointment with a public vaccination clinic or pharmacy, they are asked to bring a form of verification of high-risk medical conditions and disabilities that reflects state guidance,” Wort added. ..

Don’t be surprised if your provider contacts you first.

For example, the supply of Kaiser Permanente continues to grow.

According to a statement from a giant provider, “this increased supply will be used to significantly increase the number of members who can be vaccinated.” “Kaiser Permanente has already begun to contact newly qualified members with underlying conditions, starting with the highest risk members.”

If you are not a healthcare provider, here are some ways to get an appointment if you qualify.

Online at the state’s MyTurn system www.myturn.ca.gov. You can access this site in English, Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Beijing, Cantonese, Korean and Japanese.

If you do not have internet access, you can access the state COVID hotline 1-833-4CA-4ALL (Monday to Friday 8 am to 8 pm, Saturday to Sunday 8 am to 5 pm).

Book with your local health department. Not all health departments are connected to the state’s MyTurn site for such appointments. Reservation at the San Bernardino County Clinic PrepMod website.. In LA County VaccinateLACounty.com.. Orange County: othena.com.. Riverside County: myoptumserve.com/covid19. In the city of Los Angeles carbonhealth.com.

During March, pop-up clinics will appear throughout the community, especially in areas that are heavily affected by the virus. Check with your local city for more information.

If I can’t go to the vaccination site, can I get the vaccine at home?

Southern California counties are expanding ways to vaccinate areas of greatest need. The mobile unit team is expanding. State authorities are advised to check with your healthcare provider, your local public health department, or your local pharmacy for options.

How do I get transportation to the vaccination site?

Like the mobile team, the transit program is expanding. For example, in February Metrolink began offering a direct connection to the COVID-19 vaccination site in Los Angeles County, California. There is a station near the new “Walkup Vaccination Center” that opened in February. The center is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 7 pm.Detailed information on Metrolink Here..

According to state officials, if you receive a Medi-Cal through a managed care plan, please contact the plan’s member services to request transportation assistance to receive eligible benefits.

If you have obtained Medi-Cal through Fee-for-Service (FFS), you will have access to a list of non-medical transportation providers in your county and you can contact them directly to arrange a trip to your booking.

Can I get vaccinated outside the county?

The counties respect the appointments of those who live or work in those counties.

Will other medical conditions be added?

At this point, I don’t think so.

On Friday, Dr. Mark Garry, secretary to the state’s Health and Welfare Agency, said the state’s list of conditions had changed from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including smoking.

However, the smoker was not on the state list.

“We have put out a list of chronic diseases similar to the CDC list,” Ghaly said. “Some smokers are caught in other conditions on the list, but they are not one of the conditions in their own right. We have a lifetime with many individuals who have representatives from the county to narrow down the list. I’ve worked so hard that I feel like I’m focusing on the most vulnerable first. I hope the county doesn’t change that part. “

Reporter David Rosenfeld contributed to the story.