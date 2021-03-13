For the first time, radiologists have discovered a correlation between COVID-19 brain MRI and lung CT images.





Radiologists have used CT and MRI, respectively, for the past year to determine the effects of COVID-19 on the lungs and brain. For the first time, a new study found that there was a visual correlation between the severity of two organs that could have important implications. This guidance may allow clinicians to predict how seriously a patient may experience neurological symptoms from a new coronavirus by examining images of the lungs. This, believed by researchers at the University of Cincinnati, allows Rad to identify symptoms early and may lead to a better therapeutic response. “These results are important because they further show that severe lung disease with COVID-19 can mean serious brain complications. There are images to help prove that.” Said Dr. Abdelkader Mahammedi, an assistant professor of radiology at UC. Friday said.. “We need larger studies in the future to help us better understand ties, but for now, we hope that these results predict care and give patients the best results. I hope it helps to guarantee. “ In this study, Mahamedi and co-authors of several international organizations reviewed electronic medical records and imaging findings of inpatients treated between March and June last year. Of the 135 people who met the selection criteria with abnormal chest CT findings and neurological symptoms, 36% (49) also developed abnormalities in brain images and were more likely to experience stroke symptoms. Scientists hope that this study will help doctors classify COVID-19 patients into groups that are more likely to develop brain problems based on the severity of their CT score. This can prove to be crucial for early deployment of treatment, especially for time-critical stroke patients. “There is little information to identify the potential association between brain and lung imaging abnormalities in COVID-19 patients,” says Mahammedi. “Diagnostic imaging serves as evidence for doctors to see how the disease is formed and how severe it is, and to make the final decision on patient care,” he added. UC researchers will present their findings at the annual meeting of the American Neuroradiology Society in May, which was presented at ASNR on Thursday. Flagship journal.. Large institutions in Italy, Brazil and Spain also contributed and the work was supported by the National Institutes of Health.

