Details on when Group 4 can get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment :: WRAL.com

The availability of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to grow in North Carolina.
On Wednesday, WRAL News broke the news Governor Roy Cooper Expands Access to Fourth Group People at high risk of diabetes, asthma, heart disease, etc. in the population. Group 4 also includes people who are overweight and obese. This is a factor associated with more serious illnesses due to COVID.
Some counties have already vaccinated or booked their people. WRAL contacted all counties in the display area on Friday and asked when Group 4 vaccinations would begin.
To Johnston County On Friday, the organizers announced that the event had reached capacity by 2:00 pm, the scheduled start time of the event, as so many people were lined up at Johnston Community College’s first-come-first-served clinic.
The county is planning another first-dose drive-through clinic starting Wednesday at 8 am at Collins Holders High School on 6875 Applewhite Road in Wendell. Pfizer vaccines are given on a first-come, first-served basis.
Robeson County A county health spokeswoman told WRAL News that all targeted groups were vaccinated on Friday without waiting. “We don’t have a waiting list,” she said. “All vaccination groups accept reservations and carry-on. To schedule your reservation in advance, please call 910-671-3216, 910-671-3220, or 910-671-3255.
Robeson County also accepts booking requests by email. Send a message to [email protected] containing your name, phone number, date of birth, and vaccination eligibility.
Dallam County It has started Schedule of appointment According to a news release, vaccinations will begin on March 17 for Group 4 people on Thursday.
To Chatham County, Over 1,000 people in Group 4 Already registered For booking their vaccine.
Cumberland County Registration for the drive-through clinic for the first dose COVID-19 vaccination at the Crown Complex from 9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, March 20 will begin at 5 pm on Friday. To make a reservation Go to co.cumberland.nc.us/covid19vaccine Alternatively, please call 910-678-7657.
Wake County Will open it Online vaccination registration system Spokeswoman Stacy Beard told Group 4 people affected by the governor’s decision prior to March 17.
“We were optimistic about this progress through qualified groups as we were able to give an average of more than 10,000 initial doses per week,” Beard said in an email to WRAL News and registered online. On average, people get scheduled vaccination appointments within a week.
To Sampson County, Clinics scheduled after March 17th include Group 4 clinics. The county will have an event at the Sampson County Expo Center on March 17, 26, and 31 and a first-dose clinic at Charles E. Perry on March 24. school.
Wayne County On March 17, we will begin vaccination of Group 4 people in existing health. The rest of Group 4 (unvaccinated key workers) will be eligible on April 7. Appointments can be scheduled online Beforehand.
Lie group Vaccine registration was put on hold on Friday after a surge in interest from Group 4. “It’s likely that we’ll resume registration over the phone and online on Monday afternoon,” a spokesman said. Once registration is resumed, individuals will be able to call 919-842-5744 Monday through Friday from 8 pm to 4:30 pm. Fill out the online pre-registration form at leecountync.gov/covid19..
Orange county They told WRAL News that they have more than 20,000 names on their waiting list and that Group 4 people will be added to the line when they register from March 17th.
WRAL has put together a list of specific health conditions This qualifies for Group 4. You do not need to show proof of health to register.
For example, £ 5’5 and £ 150 people are considered overweight. People at £ 5’10 and £ 175 are also considered overweight and are eligible for the vaccine. If you’re not sure if you’re eligible for a vaccine based on your weight, check your BMI calculator to see if it falls into the category of overweight or obesity.
Smokers are also included in Group 4. The term “smoker” means that he smoked 100 cigarettes in his lifetime.
While some have expressed concern about the inclusion of smokers, the Netherlands said that patients with some lung injury could be exacerbated if they were diagnosed with COVID.
A North Carolina County Opens Group 5 Booking
Onslow County is tentatively accepting Group 5 reservations, but will not take precedence over anyone in Group 4. However, if there is an additional dose, group 5 adults may be able to book.
Group 5 people can call the 910-989-5027 hotline. They can be listed and when the slot opens they will receive a callback. This is to follow the guidelines and avoid wasting those doses.
