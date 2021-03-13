Why Wisconsin Prioritizes Specific Medical Conditions for Vaccines, such as Obesity, Cancer, and Diabetes





Milwaukee (CBS 58)-Governor Tony Evers announced on Friday, March 12, that all adults in Wisconsin will be vaccinated by May 1. People with certain medical conditions will be eligible sooner. CBS 58 is digging into why certain conditions are included in the list. Another 2 million people in Wisconsin Target The next priority group is over 16 years old A dozen medical conditions, Diabetes, hypertension, obesity, pregnancy, cancer, etc. Barbara Poepping considers being an eight-year survivor of pancreatic cancer a “blessing.” “It’s kind of family because I have a deceased sister and two cousins,” said Poeping, who lives in Greendale. She believes it is important to get the COVID-19 vaccine because she wants to stay healthy. “If my system is a little immunosuppressed, it will boost it a bit, launch it and make it work better, and I think it’s a bonus,” Poepping said. Currently, having cancer increases the risk of serious illness due to COVID-19. At this time, it’s unclear if a history of cancer increases someone’s risk, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health, said: According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services 67% of adults in Wisconsin I am overweight or obese. “It’s clear that obese people don’t work when infected with COVID-19, so it makes sense to include some obesity when considering who should be vaccinated,” said Pothof. I will. Pothoff said the higher the obesity index of someone, the higher the risk. If your BMI is 25 kg / m2 or more, you will be vaccinated if you are 16 years or older. Now calculate your BMI. “If people actually calculate their BMI, they can fall into the overweight or obese category when they don’t really think of themselves (and) their friends don’t think they’re obese. I think I’m a little surprised. “Potohoff said. November, Milwaukee County Medical Inspector Office Analysis of COVID-19 deaths in Milwaukee County They found that diabetes and hypertension were the most common and known comorbidities reported in COVID-19 death. 40% of all COVID-19 deaths in the United States People with diabetes, According to the American Diabetes Association. The complete list eligible on March 29 includes people over the age of 16 with the following medical conditions: Asthma (moderate to severe)

cancer

Cerebrovascular accident (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Cystic fibrosis

Down’s syndrome

Heart disease such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy

High blood pressure or high blood pressure

Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplantation, blood or bone marrow transplantation, immunodeficiency, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immunomodulators (weakening of the immune system)

Liver disease

Neurological conditions such as dementia

Obesity (body mass index) [BMI] 30-39 kg / m2)

Overweight (BMI 25-29 kg / m2)

pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (damage or scarring of lung tissue)

Severe obesity (BMI 40 kg / m2 or more)

Sickle cell disease

Type 1 or type 2 diabetes

Thalassemia (a type of blood type)







