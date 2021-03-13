Slow deployment prompts questions about Jacksonville vaccine fairness

As the deployment of Jacksonville’s COVID-19 vaccine approaches the three-month mark and the three-week mark on the federal site, community efforts are focused on disseminating information to the most vulnerable people in the city.

This week, workers stood outside the Northside Jacksonville Family Dollar Store and handed out a circulation containing information about the city’s federal-supported vaccine site at Gateway Mall. Officials also said they had hired 300 additional workers to knock on community doors throughout Jackson Building.

Florida Emergency Director Jared Moskowitz has announced that workers are knocking on as many as 3,000 doors in minority districts to provide vaccine reservations throughout the state. The Jacksonville Transportation Authority also launched a boarding service last month, offering locals a free direct option to get to the vaccination site.

Mia Hobdi, executive director of New Town Success Zone, a community services organization on the campus of Edward Waters University, said the group is promoting a state-sponsored vaccine site at the school’s James Welldon Johnson Jimville. .. When distributing groceries to residents, putting a leaflet in a grocery bag will be eligible for the vaccine.

Senator Audrey Gibson announced a promotion called “We Care: Each One, Get’s One” on Saturday. This promotion encourages people over the age of 65 to be taken to the Gateway Mall site. According to Gibson, anyone who brings an elderly person can be vaccinated. This is a promotion that is not normally offered. Held from 11:30 am to 3:30 pm, this event includes a free honey dripper and ice cream.

This is all part of an initiative that healthcare professionals say is important if they want to return to normal from a coronavirus pandemic.

“We expect someone to say” if they say [the vaccine is] Mia Jones, CEO of the AGAPE Community Health Center, a federal qualified health center in Duval County, said: .. then you are at a disadvantage. “

Consistently, Jacksonville’s vaccine site was unable to reach capacity compared to the number of doses assigned to federally backed sites.

In the last two weeks, Gateway Mall sites built to provide 2,000-3,000 daily doses have not even reached 2,000. It hit a record high on Thursday and provided 1,938 COVID-19 vaccines. The Friday number was not immediately available.

Brainstorming how a group of young people, media personalities and healthcare professionals can make vaccines more desirable in cities struggling with daily vaccinations in a virtual town hall hosted by the I’m A Star Foundation and the Florida Times-Union. The we. Vaccine allocation at federal-sponsored main and satellite sites.

“We know that African Americans and minorities are more likely to have health inequalities than any other population,” Jones said at the event. “We must encourage those who are eligible to get the vaccine to go ahead and get it, which can help us spread more. I can do it.”

Currently, state regulations cover people over the age of 65, healthcare professionals, educators, first responders over the age of 50, and medically vulnerable people. However, only if the special state form is signed by a doctor. .. Starting Monday, the age of eligible people to be vaccinated will be reduced to 60 years.

Medical professionals such as family doctor specialist Rogers Cain and Mayo Clinic family doctor Kim Barbell Johnson have criticized the barriers to eligibility.

Cain said the need for doctor’s notes, especially state-specific forms, limits people who do not have primary care professionals or who do not have easy access to the clinic.

“We have been tied to the language of law, and we can’t do much more until that language allows us to do more,” Barbell Johnson said. She advised people to vaccinate people by talking to churches and groups over the weekend, but added that it would only happen if the people she was convinced of were not yet qualified.

“It’s a shame that our hands are tied together so that the same people we’re gathering in preparation for getting the vaccine aren’t accessible,” Barbell Johnson said. “The burden of this process on ethnic minorities has a lot to do with the law.”

So far, state data show that whites are far more likely to be vaccinated than groups left out of society. In Duval County, the gap is smaller than the state average, but still uncomfortable, with whites being vaccinated more than three times as much as blacks.

According to Cain, most of it is due to fairness disparities, but another piece of the puzzle is the hesitation of vaccines among the black community.

“Vaccine hesitation is the result of historic atrocities under the US government, and people are afraid of what this vaccine will do to them.”

Mya Smith, a 37-year-old Jacksonville resident who lives near the Normandy vaccination clinic, said she wouldn’t be shot when her age group was qualified.

“I think we need more information about vaccines and their side effects,” Smith said. “I’m sure people have side effects, and they don’t say.”

Participants in the City Hall on Thursday night, who had already been vaccinated, had few or no side effects compared to recovery from the flu with mild fever and malaise.

Barbell Johnson has so far been unable to document the long-term effects of the vaccine because the vaccine is so new, but for her, the risk of getting COVID-19, including death, is the vaccine. He said it outweighed the potential health concerns of.

57-year-old Debbie Williams also said she would postpone getting one of the three vaccines available when her age group became eligible.

“I have a fundamental lung condition called sarcoidosis,” Williams said. “At this point, I’m very anxious about what could affect my lungs.”

“My pulmonologist advised me to pay attention and she advised me to wait if I wasn’t comfortable. That’s what I’m trying to do now,” Williams added.

To that end, students asked experts how to assemble a vaccine for older families who may be worried about how quickly the vaccine was developed.

Doctors compared it to kitchen recipes that would be made more efficient with new technologies like air fryer.

“If we understand that this technology will help spread this science, I think it will help keep people from paying too much attention to timing,” Barbell Johnson said.

“The batter was already mixed. Everything was ready for the cake. The mRNA vaccine has been in use for 10 years. All we had to do was stick it in the oven. was. [scientists] All you have to do is put a little extra material on top of it to get the vaccine. ”

In a presidential speech Thursday evening, President Joe Biden issued a directive to make the vaccine available to adults of all ages by May.

Judea Miquel, 62, from Jacksonville, will soon be vaccinated. She is conducting her own research to identify the vaccine with the fewest side effects when given the option, of the three vaccines Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson. Some vaccine sites, such as the location of Gateway Mall, offer recipients a choice depending on the vaccines available.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the latest on the market, but it requires only one dose, while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses.

Doctors advise that side effects vary from person to person, and it is not recommended to “withhold” one vaccine and another for the disease that caused the pandemic.

Still, Miquel discussed the vaccine with friends and members of her church and compared the side effects.

“Whenever I’m shot, I think it’s probably a moderna,” she said. “I don’t have the underlying problem. I don’t have high blood pressure or anything like that, so I keep that in mind.”