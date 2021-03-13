The Victorian COVID-19 vaccine waiting list has begun to accept people over the age of 50, health officials said Friday.
On Wednesday, state health officials made a surprising announcement to open the vaccine to Texas over the age of 50, according to a Victoria County Public Health Department news release issued Friday.
All eligible adults can add their name to the waiting list by visiting the following site: victoriawaitlist.com Call the COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 888-966-5640 at any time or between 9 am and 4 pm on weekdays
The groups currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas are: Healthcare professionals and first responders. People over 50 years old. Teachers and educators, and other professionals working in schools and day care facilities. In addition, some people over the age of 16 have certain medical conditions that are at high risk of serious illness from the coronavirus.
The latest version of Victoria’s Vaccine Hub utilizes a waiting list that prioritizes vaccination for healthcare professionals and the Texans over the age of 75. The waiting list is not on a first-come, first-served basis.
According to a news release from Victorian authorities, Phase 1C is a phase for Texas people aged 50-64 years without chronic health, prioritized after Phases 1A, 1B, and educators.
If you choose to be vaccinated, you will receive a phone call or email with instructions on how to book your vaccine. According to local health authorities, you must respond to the contact within 48 hours.
The Victorian Vaccine Hub will receive 2,000 initial doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine next week. According to the State Health Department, And a second dose for those who will receive follow-up injections.
Elsewhere in the crossroads, according to the state, vaccine providers in the Calhorn, Dewitt, Goliad, Jackson and Rabaka counties will receive small shipments of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine next week.
Ciara McCarthy covers Victoria Advocate’s public health and health care as a report by US Corps members.You can reach her [email protected] Or at 580-6597. To support local journalism with Advocate through Report for America, visit the following URL: VictoriaAdvocate.com/report..
