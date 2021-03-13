Oregon Coronavirus: 402 New Cases and 3 Deaths at Risk of Increased Diffusion Loom





The Oregon Department of Health announced on Friday three deaths from COVID-19 and 402 new cases of coronavirus. Roller coaster trip this week. The latest figures were released when state leaders released the latest COVID-19 forecast. According to this prediction, infections have already diminished since the peak of winter, but the state has not yet left the forest as disease variants may continue to spread. These concerns may accelerate if Oregons do not continue to wear masks and social distances, health leaders said Friday. “As access to vaccines gradually spreads throughout the state, predictions about the spread of the virus emphasize the importance of continuing to implement precautions that can delay the spread of the disease,” the state said. Said in. If the infection continues with documented recall rates throughout most of February, the state estimates that the average number of cases identified per day will be 170 starting next week. Increased infection with either variants or mitigated safeguards can result in 265 identified cases per day. However, the modeling does not seem to match the current reality. As of Friday, the state had an average of about 300 cases per day in the past week. If there are new cases by county: Baker (3), Benton (18), Clackamas (49), Clatsop (2), Colombia (2), Couse (21), Crook (1), Curry (5), Deshuts (8), Douglas (19), Grant (4), Hood River (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (2), Josephine (25), Clackamas (11), Lake (2), Lane (14), Lincoln (5), Lynn (12) , Malheur (1), Marion (34), Multnomah (73), Polk (8), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (3), Union (4), Washington (41), Yamhill (5). Who died: The 2,317th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 93-year-old Josephine County man who was positive on March 1 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on March 10. The 2,318th death in Oregon is a 70-year-old woman in Deschutes County who died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on February 2. Her death certificate listed COVID-19 as a cause or important factor contributing to her death. The 2,319th death in Oregon was a 63-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on January 24 and died at St. Charles Bend Hospital on February 12. Each person who died had an underlying medical condition. Prevalence of infectious diseases: On Thursday, the state reported 665 new positive tests out of 15,961 tests performed. This corresponds to a positive rate of 4.2%. Who got infected: Newly identified or presumed infectious diseases increased among the following age groups: 0-9 (33); 10-19 (45); 20-29 (71); 30-39 ( 69); 40-49 (66); 50-59 (50); 60-69 (28); 70-79 (18); 80 years and older (13). Who is in the hospital: The state reported that 123 people were hospitalized in confirmed cases of COVID-19, two more than Thursday’s numbers. There were 23 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, one less than those receiving similar treatment on Thursday. Vaccine administered: Oregon has received 1,269,595 first and second doses as of Friday. The state reported 34,613 new doses. Of these vaccines, 23,075 doses were given Thursday and 11,538 were given the day before, but were introduced into the system on Thursday. Since it started: In Oregon, 159,037 cases have been confirmed or estimated, and 2,319 have been reported dead. This is the lowest per capita number in the United States.To date, the state has reported 3,938,818 lab reports from testing. — Andrew Theen; 503-294-4026; @andrewtheen







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos