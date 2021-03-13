Northern Nevada confirms first case of COVID-19UK variant





Reno, Nevada (AP) — Health officials identify the first northern Nevada case of a COVID-19 variant in the United Kingdom to determine if an infection associated with a large rally in Washoe County has spread. And. To others.

At least eight cases related to British variants have already been identified in southern Nevada. The first was the Las Vegas area in late January.

New confirmed in Washoe County, including Reno and Sparks, includes women in their thirties whose infections are associated with a gathering of more than 60 people from multiple states, County Health District Officer Kevin Dick Friday I announced it late.

According to Dick, 17 additional COVID-19 cases are associated with the same event, but not all people who test positive are from Washoe County and have been infected with a British variant. I don’t know if it’s there yet. Although additional genomic sequencing is underway, he said many specimens are not available for genomic sequencing. “This is a clear reminder that we are not infected with COVID-19,” Dick said in a statement on Friday. “This variant of the UK was thought to have existed in Washoe County a few weeks ago, but is now confirmed.” “We’ve seen how quickly the virus spreads, so we recommend that you don’t attend large rallies and follow our guidance and the governor’s instructions,” he said. The Nevada Institute for Public Health has identified a new British variant of Washoe County, Dick said. The first Nevada case of another COVID-19 mutant in South Africa was confirmed in Washoe County in mid-February.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, variants that occur in the United Kingdom are “related to increased infectivity (that is, more efficient and rapid infections, including an increased risk of death compared to other variants.” ). Seventeen new COVID-19 deaths were reported across the state on Friday, bringing the total to 5,097 since March last year. The number of COVID-19 cases reported by state health authorities surged from 858 to 298,623 after the Las Vegas-based Southern Nevada Health District added about 460 new cases that were delayed. Approximately 231,000 or 77% of cases in the state since March last year have occurred in the Las Vegas region. Nevada has also exceeded the 575,000 mark with the vaccine launched, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services. This includes approximately 324,000 first and second vaccinations. Almost 10.3% of the state’s more than 3.1 million inhabitants are vaccinated.

