Alabama Expands Vaccine Eligibility | News

Scott Harris, Director of Health, Alabama, announced today that the eligibility of the Covid-19 vaccine will be extended to those in Phase 1c of the state allocation program. This includes people aged 55 and over, 16 years and older with high-risk medical conditions and restaurants. Service employees, among many other groups.
“We are concerned that many high-risk people and those engaged in close contact work are not yet eligible for vaccination, but additional vaccination will better meet the needs of Alabama residents. It can be met, “said the government. Kay Ivy in a news release.
According to a news release from the East Alabama Medical Center, the expansion to Phase 1c will take effect on March 22, but registration is open to those who meet the expanded status at the Vaccine Community Clinic on Opelika Road.
“This is very welcome news,” said EAMC spokesman John Atkinson. “We are particularly pleased to see the addition of people with high-risk medical conditions, as they are the most vulnerable people in the rest of the population.”
Qualified residents can register at www.eastALcovidvaccine.com, Then self-schedule the appointment. EAMC is currently receiving the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses.
“In fact, as of 4 pm today, there are still time slots next Thursday and Friday (March 18 and 19), and new additions will be one of those time slots until they run out. You can sign up for, “said Atkinson.
New time slots will be added Monday through Friday and will usually be available at 8am.
In addition to those aged 55 and over and those aged 16 and over who have high-risk medical conditions, those with the following medical conditions in particular are eligible.
• Heart failure, coronary artery disease, or
Cardiomyopathy; immunodeficiency
• Type 1 and type 2 diabetes
• Other medical conditions determined by your healthcare provider
Eligibility has also been extended to more “essential” workers, including the following categories of workers:
• Transportation and logistics
• Food service (including restaurant staff)
• Evacuation shelters and housing (construction)
• Information technology and communication
• Public security (engineer)
If you are eligible and the group is not listed on the online EAMC self-scheduling page[その他]Click.
“Anyone who has added a group today can select the” Other “category on the registration page,” Atkinson said. “You might end up adding a new group, but you can just add” Other “and you’re ready to register. “
