March 13, 2021 Here’s what you need to know:

Detroit – The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan increased to 605,778 as of Friday, killing 15,737 people, state officials report.

The Friday update contains a total of 2,403 new cases. This is the total number of days since January. The Friday update includes eight more virus deaths.

New: Michigan: All Adults Eligible for COVID Vaccine April 5

Last week’s tests were delayed, with an average of about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, with a 7-day positive rate of over 4.5% as of Wednesday. Hospitalization It has leveled off in the last two weeks.

Michigan 7-day moving average for daily Friday’s 1,573 was slightly higher than last week. The average death toll for the seven days on Friday was 17. The state fatality rate is 2.6%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 40,200 on Friday-close to the lowest since October. More than 549,000 people have recovered in Michigan.

read: Seven points from Whitmer’s COVID update: Metrics begin to change and variants expand

Michigan reported more 2.7 million doses of COVID-19 were administeredAs of Wednesday, there is 12.1% coverage across the state.

I know: Michigan’s COVID-19 vaccine program will expand to more than 50 under certain conditions.What you need to know

According to Johns Hopkins University 29 million cases have been reported in the United States.. ,Above 530,000 people died Reported by a virus.

In the world, It has been confirmed that 183.3 million people are infected. And more 2.6 million people died..is more than 66 million people recovered, According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and intentional underreporting by some governments, the true numbers are certainly much higher.

Michigan COVID-19 Vaccination: Information on how to find appointments, phases

Coronavirus heading:

to see: Michigan COVID-19 vaccine dose tracking 💉

to see: Coronavirus Cases, Tracking Outbreaks in Schools, Michigan

Michigan announced on Friday that all residents over the age of 16 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, almost a month before May 1. Pledge According to President Joe Biden.

People between the ages of 16 and 49 Specific medical condition or disorder Starting March 22nd, children ages 50-64 will be able to take shots in the previous announcement. Two days later, on March 24, a federal-selected regional mass vaccination site will open in Ford Field, Detroit, with additional doses of 6,000 daily for two months.

Learn more about.

More: Michigan Updated COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule: Who Eligible When

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced that the first case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 has been identified in a child in Jackson County.

The Department of Health has not stated how the boy was infected, but a case study is underway to identify close contacts and determine if there are additional cases associated with it.

This new variant was originally detected in South Africa in October 2020 and shares several mutations. B117 variant.. The first case of the B117 variant (originally detected in the UK) Specified in Washtenaw County..

Michigan is that COVID-19 vaccine Local 4 plans to include residents over the age of 50.

this week

Beginning Monday, March 8, Michigan residents over the age of 50 with an existing medical condition or disability are eligible to book the COVID-19 vaccine Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Said.

Family members and parents of caregivers who care for children with special medical needs are also eligible to be vaccinated from Monday.

“The more people have access to a safe and effective vaccine, the faster we can return to normal sensations,” Whitmer said. “We recommend that all qualified Michigans get one of three COVID-19 vaccines to protect you, your family, and your community.”

Later this month

On March 22, Local 4 learned that all Michiganers over the age of 50 would be eligible.

According to the state, more than 40% of Michiganers over the age of 65 are vaccinated.

“We know that more than 2.3 million safe and effective COVID vaccines have been administered in Michigan, and more vaccines have been brought to the state,” he said. Johnny Kaldoun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health MDHHS.. “We are pleased to extend the eligibility for vaccination to more people as we continue to focus on those who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 and those who are at highest risk of serious illness.”

Michigan has loosened it COVID-19 restrictions At bars and restaurants, such as capacity restrictions and curfew.

Governor on Tuesday, March 2nd. Gretchen Whitmer And that Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Announced that the restrictions on indoor meals have been revised.

According to the state, starting Friday, March 5, Michigan’s restaurants and bars will reach up to 50% capacity and can accommodate up to 100 people.

“We are proud to take this positive step without compromising public health,” Whitmer said.

Since February 1st, the restaurant capacity has been limited to 25%. From mid-November to the end of January, indoor dining in bars and restaurants was prohibited.

The number of confirmed cases of the more contagious COVID-19 mutant in Michigan has increased by more than 100 this week, suggesting that there is an “undetected spread” in the community.

Dr. Johnny Cardun, chief medical director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the state had identified 422 cases of the COVID-19B117 mutant.

The number increased from 314 cases identified as of 6 days ago (February 24).

Through a partnership with SMART, Macomb County is providing Sterling Heights with a new vaccination site.

The vaccination site is located at the Sterling Heights Senior Center on Utica Road, between Shane Harlord and Van Dyck Road.

Reservations are required. Eligible residents and workers can call the SMART Macomb Vaccine line at 586-421-6579.

Wayne County has announced that it will open several vaccination clinics for residents over the age of 65.

According to county administrator Warren Evans, the vaccination clinic will begin on February 23.

“We are pleased that Wayne County is now able to start vaccination of the elderly,” said Evans. “I know everyone is eager to get back to normal safely. Our team is working hard to get COVID shots as soon as the vaccine is available to all residents. It is working.”

There are no walk-up reservations. Elderly people need to call the site number in the community to make a reservation.

A complete list of clinics and how to register can be found here.

Michigan COVID-19th Case report after February 15th:

February 15-633 new cases

February 16-775 new cases

February 17-939 new cases

February 18-888 new cases

February 19-1,193 new cases

February 20-635 new cases

February 21-742 new cases

February 22-742 new cases

February 23-1,316 new cases

February 24-1,245 new cases

February 25-1,388 new cases

February 26-1,073 new cases

February 27-1,156 new cases

February 28-784 new cases

March 1-785 new cases

March 2, -1,067 new cases

March 3, -1,536 new cases

March 4, -1,526 new cases

March 5, -1,486 new cases

March 6-1,289 new cases

March 7-980 new cases

March 8-980 new cases

March 9-954 new cases

March 10-2,316 new cases

March 11-2,091 new cases

March 12-2,403 new cases

COVID-19, Michigan, reports daily deaths after February 15.

February 15-4 new deaths

February 16-19 new deaths

February 17-11 new deaths

February 18-85 news deaths (72 from important records)

February 19-23 new deaths

February 20-63 new deaths

February 21-one new death

February 22-2 new deaths

February 23-34 new deaths

February 24-9 new deaths

February 25-48 new deaths (30 from important records)

February 26-one new death

February 27-68 new deaths (62 from important records)

February 28-6 new deaths

March 1-6 new deaths

March 2-24 new deaths (12 from important records)

March 3-5 new deaths

March 4-37 new deaths (29 from important records)

March 5-10 new deaths

March 6-56 new deaths (48 from important records)

March 7-2 new deaths

March 8-two new deaths

March 9-29 new deaths (8 from important records)

March 10-8 new deaths

March 11-23 new deaths (16 from important records)

March 12-8 new deaths

Coronavirus resource:

