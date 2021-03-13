Pregnancy may allow some people to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1B

Although not explicitly stated in Montana’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution program, the State Department of Health states that pregnancy is a major medical condition that may qualify someone for injection at this stage. I will.

Elle Ruis, a 7th grade math teacher at Kalispell Middle School, says she wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it became available.

“I feel like my job. I’m constantly exposed to tons of people and I’m at high risk of getting COVID,” says Lewis.

Lewis says he’s excited to get his first shot this week through a federal retail pharmacy program that provides vaccines to schools and childcare workers, regardless of the state’s distribution plans.

However, Lewis may have been able to vaccinate much earlier because of a major medical condition.

“I’m just in my second semester. We’re expecting a boy,” says Lewis.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Increased risk of severe illness From the virus that causes COVID-19. Pregnancy falls into categories such as cancer, chronic kidney disease, and Down’s syndrome.

“In fact, what we know about COVID-19 and pregnancy is that pregnancy increases the risk of COVID, so pregnant people are at increased risk of serious illness.” , OB / GYN and researcher Anne Lyerly recently Webinar About the bioethics of pregnant people.

She says COVID risk doubles for pregnant and pregnant people with certain medical conditions-

“They increase the risk of ICU admission, ventilator, preterm birth and death, and black and Hispanic individuals bear an imbalanced burden of infection, morbidity and death, including pregnancy status.” Says Lylery.

Greg Holtzmann, Chief Medical Officer of Montana, states that about 250 of the more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases known in the state were pregnant. He says 11 people were hospitalized and they were all in their existing condition. Holtzmann states that there are no recorded deaths of pregnant women with COVID-19 in Montana.

“One of the really important things about this is that pregnant women have a lower overall risk, but all existing pregnant women of the same age and health are associated with non-pregnant women. By comparison, they will show a higher risk, “says Holtzmann.

Phases 1B and 1B + of the Montana Vaccination Program do not specifically describe pregnancy as one of the high-risk medical conditions that qualifies people over the age of 15 to be vaccinated.

But at the end of the list, Holtzmann said, “On a case-by-case basis, healthcare providers may include individuals in other conditions at high risk for COVID-19-related complications.” I’m pointing out.

“If your healthcare provider feels you should be vaccinated, you can be in that 1B group, and that was especially to look at pregnancy issues,” Holtzmann says. ..

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states that there is a lack of pregnancy-specific data on the COVID-19 vaccine, but the vaccine should not be withheld from pregnant people.The· CDC Vaccination is a personal choice for pregnant people and it is advisable to consult a doctor.

“They can discuss with them what we know and what we don’t know about vaccines, the risks and benefits, and make informed decisions together,” says Holtzmann.

Dr. Elle Ruis says that’s what she did last month. She contacted the Flat Head Public Health Service after consulting with her doctor about getting the vaccine. Lewis says he was told he wasn’t qualified. She says she could have been vaccinated with better communication between state and local health departments and with the general public.

“The workaround so far looks like a kind of slap dash. It makes sense because everyone knows they’re out of staff just by keeping up with what’s happening. The lack of communication and the difference between communication. It’s frustrating, “says Lewis.

“Do you feel lack of communication, or not all health departments know it. Can it qualify someone?” Rachel Kramer asks.

“Yes, we can continue the conversation about it,” Holtzmann says.

“The conclusion of all these is that the amount of vaccine is very high and the supply is still less than the demand. First we are trying to reach the most vulnerable people and trying to understand how to do it. Individuals through providers Support and do it at the population level. ”

Holtzmann says he recommends that pregnant people who consult with their healthcare provider take notes from the health department to get the vaccine. If you have any problems, contact the state health department that can work with your local health department.