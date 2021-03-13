Deschutes County will receive 3,710 initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week





More than 4,800 people receive a second vaccination at a mass vaccination clinic Bend, Oregon (KTVZ)-The Oregon Department of Health has assigned 3,710 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to Deschutes County during the week of March 15. This is 200 doses higher than available in the clinic this week. A vaccination appointment schedule at the Deschutz Fair & Expo Center Mass Vaccination Clinic will be open online and by phone for people over the age of 65 on Mondays at 9am. To schedule a vaccine appointment for adults 65 years and older: The easiest and fastest way to sign up for an appointment is to schedule it online. www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com..

To see the sign-up process This guide provides an overview of the online booking registration process..

If you don’t have access to your computer, or if no one can help you make a reservation online, call 541-699-5109. Staff are available Monday to Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM and Saturday to Sunday from 9 AM to 1 PM. There is a lot of talk on this line, so be prepared to put it on hold or call back. During the week of March 15, more than 4,800 residents will be vaccinated for the second time at a mass vaccination clinic. Those who qualify for Phase 1a or Phase 1b, Group 1 Submit proof St. Charles Health System website form. Staff will contact qualified individuals to schedule vaccine reservations when vaccines are available. It may take several weeks for the booking to be scheduled, but you only need to fill out the form once. To date, the Oregon Department of Health reports that 62% of Deschutes County residents over the age of 65 have been vaccinated with at least the first COVID-19 vaccine. This includes 82% over 80 years old, 87% between 75-79 years old, 67% between 70-74 years old and 41% between 65-69 years old. Vaccine availability in retail pharmacies Several retail pharmacies in Central Oregon provide COVID-19 vaccines to eligible groups through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccination. Due to limited supply, there is not enough vaccine to vaccinate all eligible Oregons in these locations. Appointment availability changes frequently.Appointments may be available by visiting https://vaccinefinder.org.. Bymart Pharmacy in Central Oregon offers limited bookings to eligible residents. For appointments and schedules, please visit: Bymart Scheduling Portal.. Vaccine distribution in other regions Mosaic Medical will contact you directly to schedule appointments for eligible patients. Do not call the clinic to inquire about vaccination. Partners in Care will contact you directly to schedule home appointments for home patients. Please do not call us for vaccination. Vaccine eligibility The target groups are as follows.: Visit get to determine if you are eligible for the vaccine vaccinated.oregon.gov.. Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson County Central Oregon Sign up here You will be notified when they are eligible for the vaccine. To find out more about the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Oregon visit:

