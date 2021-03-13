Three vaccinated Hawaiians were COVID-19 positive





Honolulu(KHON) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has published three cases of fully vaccinated individuals infected with COVID-19. According to DOH, being completely vaccinated means that you have been vaccinated with both the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Partially vaccinated residents also recently caught a British variant, also known as B.1.1.7. “This number does not exceed what the approximately 165,000 fully vaccinated Hawaiians expect,” DOH wrote in an email on Friday, March 12. “Remember that 95% of people get immunity from the vaccine and 5% don’t get the immunity from the Modana and Pfizer vaccines,” explained Lieutenant Josh Green. “Therefore, 1 in 20 people are not yet immune and can be infected with COVID.” Nexstar’s KHON asked Queen’s Health Systems doctors if there were any studies showing who was more likely to get COVID if vaccinated. Unfortunately not. “The latest research suggests that if you get infected, it’s a mild infection, not a severe or severe one, because of the increased protection against hospitalization,” said Dr. Queen’s Health Systems COVID-19. .Julius Pham explained. Chairman. On Thursday, March 11, DOH said healthcare workers traveled a month after receiving both vaccinations. The person and his travel partner had no symptoms and went home after taking a pre-travel test. They did not get test results until they landed, where they learned that they were positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing revealed that no one else was infected. DOH officials also confirmed that partially vaccinated residents had captured a British variant at the beginning of the week on Monday, March 8. Dr. Fam said it was important to wait a couple of weeks after taking the drug. “Until then, you need to be as careful as before,” explained Dr. Fam. “I never know if you will be 5% of that.” Dr. Fam says recent studies have shown that vaccinated people may not be carriers of COVID-19, but other studies are still premature. “Even if someone is exposed to a large amount of virus, they can develop an upper respiratory tract infection,” explained UH vaccineologist Dr. Axel Lehrer. “But that person won’t notice anything. That’s why it’s so important to keep wearing a mask.” DOH states that no one vaccinated with COVID-19 became seriously ill and did not infect others. “Some people will jump into this and say, oh, then the vaccine won’t work. No, it works. It works for so many people, but not everyone. This is an important message. “Lt. Green added.

