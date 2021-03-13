King County Health Officer emphasizes attention as Phase 3 approaches





King County, Washington — Public health officials in King County hosted a weekly coronavirus briefing Friday afternoon to end a busy week in an evolving battle with COVID-19. Dr. Jeff Duchin shared the county’s latest health indicators, unveiled new immunization milestones, considered pending resumption plans, and discussed recent local discoveries of the third variant of concern. ..

Overall, Duchin likened King County’s weather forecast to “almost sunny and possibly rainy.” The number of cases in King County has been consistent for several weeks, with an average of 130 to 140 illnesses being diagnosed daily. Hospitalizations have dropped to levels similar to those before the third wave, with about five people admitted to local hospitals daily. The number of deaths has continued to decline, and now averages about 3 people a day.

“It’s great to see growing optimism about recent COVID-19 trends. I think we all share the Governor’s enthusiasm to get back to normal as soon as possible.” Duchin said. “At the same time, as we move forward, it is important to manage that there are still significant uncertainties about how the pandemic will occur in the coming months. Our enthusiasm makes our need. You can’t be blind. Keep paying attention to how we live and do business. “ Ultimately, Duchin determines three factors that will determine the level of success in the coming months: individual behavior, the pace of vaccine deployment, and the level of spread due to the more infectious coronavirus strain. He said he would decide.

Tests at the University of Washington Virology Lab this week P.1 Variant detectedFirst identified in Brazil in a test sample in King County. Previous tests identified two other major “variants of concern” in the United States in King County, including the more common B.1.1.7 strain first identified in the United Kingdom. “B.1.1.7 and other variants are wildcards and can hurt us if we’re not careful or unlucky,” Duchin said. “The bottom line is that although the overall infection is reduced, the virus present there is likely to be a more contagious B.1.1.7 variant, which means we all note. The advantage at this point is that if you want to keep it, you have to work for it and continue to respect the virus. “

Fortunately, currently available vaccines have proven effective in preventing serious illnesses, even among the more troublesome strains. In terms of vaccination, King County continues to invade and has recently reached an important milestone. “Currently, the population of King County, which is protected from COVID-19 by vaccination, is higher than the total number of infections since the outbreak began,” Dutin said. “Approximately 440,000 King County residents have been vaccinated at least once, compared to 290,000 King County residents infected during the pandemic process.” Duchin estimates that 76% of currently eligible King County residents have received at least one dose, which is equivalent to about one in four adults. Another key marker of success is the elderly group, which is at very high risk of complications. This can be a crucial achievement in preventing another fatal surge. According to county data, about 77% of people over the age of 75 receive at least one dose, up from 44% in mid-February and 70% of residents aged 65-74. Duchin reiterated that King County’s supply needs to be significantly increased to keep up with demand as eligibility expands next week and continues into the summer. President Joe Biden has called on all states to open their qualifications by May 1, but deliveries will need to be significantly increased to achieve that goal. “In King County, we expect the supply-demand gap to widen as vaccine eligibility grows,” Duchin said. “Hundreds of thousands of new King County residents will qualify before the corresponding vaccine increase becomes available. Weeks before new vaccine qualifications become accessible to it. It may take. We know it will happen — we have the ability to distribute vaccines on a much larger scale. “ The central element of that effort is New mass vaccination site At the Lumen Field Event Center, which can be scaled up to offer 22,000 daily doses once sufficient supply is available. Until that time, maintaining strong defenses will continue to be the most powerful tool for controlling viruses. “The big unknown is the role of the variants … whether they significantly accelerate infection in our community, or to vaccinate enough people and continue to limit infection. Is it possible to take precautionary measures? “Dutin said. “Because it is difficult to predict, I encourage everyone to allow and engage in more activities, especially where COVID infection is potentially possible. If King County continues to do a good job, Duchin said he is optimistic for a healthy and more normal day in the not too distant future. “If we are really careful and we do the right thing, we will be able to succeed in moving forward on a diminishing trajectory,” Duchin said. “As more and more people are vaccinated, we may be able to equilibrate with the viruses we can live with.”

