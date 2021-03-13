Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Focused on Screening

Tampa, Florida — — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. This year’s campaign focuses on the importance of getting the United States back on track with preventative screening.





“As COVID-19 took control of the country, screening for colorectal cancer plummeted,” reads a message on the Colorectal Cancer Alliance website. The group is trying to get 10,000 people to sign a pledge to be screened to link signers with resources and information.

Kimberly Hardin said he was one of those who postponed the exam last year. Not once, not twice, but three times.

“Most of it was related to fear of the unknown, stigma associated with colonoscopy, and the pandemic we were facing. I really don’t want to have surgery during COVID. It was, “said Hardin. “I really think my daughter is my guardian angel. Mom, you’re already absent from work to take a mammogram. You just go ahead and do a colonoscopy as well. Would you like to schedule a week?'”

The screening took place in October. According to Hardin, doctors informed him that something suspicious was found when he woke up from anesthesia. Later that week, her worst horror was confirmed.

“I felt like my world had collapsed. I just felt like I had fallen-I just fell into this hole and all the words around me were” cancer. ” I kept drawing death, and I’m only 51 years old, and what do I do? It’s a very scary situation to enter. “

According to the National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable, missing or delaying screening in the first three months of a pandemic alone can lead to an estimated 18,800 missed or delayed diagnoses. According to data from the National Cancer Institute, it could lead to an additional 4,500 deaths from colorectal cancer over the next decade. According to the CCA, this is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States, in addition to its status as the second most common cause of cancer death.

“It’s such a preventable disease. Obviously, even if something is there, like cancer that already exists, the earlier you detect it, the higher the overall survival rate. It’s more likely, “said Dr. Allen Chuzinski, who is responsible for colon and rectal surgery. Advent Health West.

Chudzinski said preventative screening for colorectal cancer is stigmatized. He said that not only is the preparation for colonoscopy easier than before, but the procedure is also easier.

“Most people wake up and say,’Have we started yet?’ And it’s already done. Knowing that the little polyps will grow and become cancerous, those I’m very happy to find a small polyp and get rid of it, “he said.

If cancer is found, minimally invasive robotic surgery may be an option, Chudzinski said. He said some patients were discharged immediately after two days and could return to functioning normally within two weeks.

“I think the right thing is to tell people that it’s safe to get on track and have a colonoscopy. The facility will keep you safe. The hospital will keep you safe.” Said.

Hardin said he was doing well nine weeks after the operation. She said she believes a more open debate surrounding the disease is needed.

“We are very open to talking about breast screening and prostate screening. I think we need to be easier to talk about GI issues,” he said.

The American Cancer Society recommends that people without a family history of colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45. People with a family history of colorectal cancer or polyps should schedule their first screening 40 or 10 years before the age of the youngest case. Their direct family, including parents and siblings.

According to the CCA, symptoms include changes in bowel habits, persistent abdominal discomfort, rectal bleeding, weakness and malaise, unexplained weight loss, nausea, and vomiting.

Chudzinski said regular exercise, high fiber, lean meat and a low-fat diet can help prevent it, but screening is the best way to prevent it.