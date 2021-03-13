Studies show that cancer cells may be able to avoid chemotherapy by going dormant

Credit: CC0 public domain



According to a new study by Weil scientists, cancer cells can dodge chemotherapy when they enter a state similar to certain types of aging. This is a type of “active hibernation” that allows you to survive the stress caused by aggressive treatments aimed at destroying cancer cells. Cornell medicine. These findings will influence the development of new drug combinations that may prevent aging and make chemotherapy more effective.

In a study published on January 26 Cancer detectionResearchers, journals of the American Association for Cancer Research, reported that this biological process could help explain why cancer recurs so often after treatment. The study was conducted on both organoid and mouse models made from samples of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) tumors. The findings were also validated by examining samples from AML patients collected during the course of treatment and recurrence.

“Acute myeloid leukemia chemical treatment, But it almost always comes back, and it’s incurable when it happens, “said Dr. Ari M. Melnick, senior author of the Gebroe family professor of hematology and oncology and a member of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine. Told. “A long-standing question in this area was,’Why can’t you get rid of all the cancer cells?'” Similar questions can be raised in many other types of invasive cancers in addition to AML. “

For years, cancer researchers have been studying how tumors can rebound after they appear to have been completely wiped out by chemotherapy. One theory is that not all cells in a tumor are the same at the genetic level (a condition called tumor heterogeneity), so a small subset of cells can resist treatment and begin to grow again. .. Another theory includes the idea of ​​tumor stem cells. Some of the cells in a tumor have special properties that allow them to reshape. tumor After chemotherapy is given.

The idea that aging is involved does not replace these other theories. In fact, it may provide new insights to explain these other processes, Dr. Menick said.

The study found that when AML cells were exposed to chemotherapy, a subset of the cells became hibernating or aging, and at the same time very similar to inflammation. They resembled cells that were damaged and needed to promote wound healing. While mobilizing immune cells to restore health, it shut down most of its functions.

“These characteristics are also common in the development of embryos that temporarily stop growing due to malnutrition, a condition called embryo dormancy,” explained Dr. Merrick. “This is not a special process, but it is a normal biological activity that is progressing in the context of the tumor.”

Further studies have revealed that this inflammatory aging condition is induced by a protein called ATR, suggesting that blocking ATR may be a way to prevent cancer cells from taking this condition. ..Researchers have tested this hypothesis in the lab and giving leukemia cells an ATR inhibitor prior to chemotherapy prevents them from entering aging, which causes chemotherapy to kill all leukemia cells. Confirmed that cell..

Importantly, studies published simultaneously by two other groups reported that the role of aging is important not only in AML, but also in cases of recurrent breast cancer and the prostate. cancer The same is true for gastrointestinal cancer. Dr. Melnick contributed to one of these other studies.

Dr. Melnick and his colleagues are currently working with companies that manufacture ATR inhibitors to find ways to reflect these findings in the clinic. However, more research is needed because many questions remain about when and how ATR inhibitors should be administered.

“Timing will be very important,” he said. “Before studying this in patients, we still have a lot to solve in the lab.”

For more information:

Cihangir Duy et al. Chemotherapy induces aging-like elastic cells that can initiate AML recurrence. Cancer detection (2021). Cihangir Duy et al. Chemotherapy induces aging-like elastic cells that can initiate AML recurrence.(2021). DOI: 10.1158 / 2159-8290.CD-20-1375