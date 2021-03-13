NH is entering a new vaccination phase. Here’s what you need to know: | Local news

Friday marked the beginning of the next COVID-19 vaccination phase in New Hampshire. If you’re still not sure which phase you’re in and how to register, here’s a summary.

Who can be vaccinated?

Phase 2A people from approximately 75,000 kindergarten to high school teachers, school staff, and nursery teachers in New Hampshire.

In announcing this phase, Governor Chris Sununu said the state’s 13 regional public health networks will work with the school’s administrative units to begin vaccination of employees in the district on Friday. The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network operates a local vaccination site in Kleifrod, Keen.

Eligible organizations in the area, such as school districts and child care centers, will be contacted by Triciazan, director of the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, and will be asked to provide the number of interested staff and their identification.

From there, the information is entered in Vaccine management management system — Federally operated vaccine registration website — The organization works with staff to schedule vaccination appointments.

Can I get vaccinated if I am in Phase 1A or 1B and have not been vaccinated yet?

Okay.Persons in Phase 1A or 1B (healthcare professionals, caregiver residents, first responders, persons with two or more serious medical conditions, persons 65 years or older, etc.) will continue to be Vaccine.nh.gov.

If you don’t have access to the internet, you can call the state hotline 2-1-1, but you can expect longer wait times.

When will the remaining phases begin?

The next phase, 2B, is aimed at people over the age of 50. People in this phase will be able to start booking by March 22, according to Sununu. The first dose should be given by March 25th. About 200,000 people fall into this stage.

The last two phases of the state’s vaccine deployment program, 3A and 3B, were originally scheduled to begin in May. It’s unclear if the last two phases will move up as Phases 2A and 2B start earlier than expected.

Phase 3A targets people under the age of 50 who are at moderate risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, and 3B opens vaccination to the general public.

If I have already booked a vaccine but need to book earlier, can I change my schedule?

Okay. Recently, more booking slots have been added to allow people to take faster. This is especially relevant for people vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. These are given twice at 21-day and 28-day intervals, respectively, and the second dose is scheduled farther than the recommended time.

Local residents can submit a request to add to the waiting list on the Keene vaccination site at: cheshiremed.org/vaccinelist Or monadnockcommunityhospital.com/covid-19-vaccine. If you do not have internet, please call 2-1-1.

What should I expect when I arrive at the vaccination site to make an appointment?

The Cliflode site is drive-through style.If you don’t have transportation, call Schedule a free ride Work with the Community Volunteer Transportation Company (821-0569) or Volunteers Enableing Transportation (499-8956).

At the time of booking, you will need your ID such as a driver’s license or payroll stub. You will also need to fill out a pre-vaccination questionnaire and it will be emailed to you 12 hours before your appointment arrives. This site provides tablets to those who did not complete the survey before they arrived.

From there, wait for the vaccinated person to come to the vehicle for vaccination.

After being vaccinated, pull into the parking lot for about 15 minutes to make sure there are no harmful side effects.

Which vaccine do you want to get? Is one better than the other?

The type of vaccine given at each site is based on the available dose.

Health professionals All three vaccines It has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration through an emergency use authorization this winter. With that in mind, they encourage people to take any vaccine they can get.

A single-dose version developed by the recently approved vaccine, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharma, has an efficacy rate of 66%, compared to about 95% for both Pfizer and Moderna.

During Johnson & Johnson’s trial, the vaccine had to be protected not only from the original strain of COVID-19, but also from several other variants that emerged in recent months. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines didn’t have to fight them.

However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 85% effective in protecting against severe illness, with no reported hospitalizations or deaths.