Total number of cases approaches 15,000-Delaware Gazette





COVID-19 deaths in Delaware County continue to grow slowly. The total is currently 104, the Delaware Public Health District reported this week. “We’re sad to announce that another death has been reported to us,” DPHD posted on Facebook Wednesday. “In this very difficult time, we express our heartfelt condolences to our families.” The number of COVID-19s in the district is otherwise similar to the last few weeks, with nearly 200 cases increasing from a week ago. Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 14,845 cases, a total of 10,791 confirmed cases and 4,054 possible cases. There were a total of 192 hospitalizations. For the COVID-19 vaccine, DPHD will have its booking link on Tuesday DelawareHealth.org/covid-19vaccine.. “If the form states that there are no plans available, this means that all slots are currently filled,” the post continued. “We will continue to monitor this, open more appointments if possible and add future dates. If you have no appointments, please check the link to see the new opening. I recommend it. “ As of Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 986,740 cases, 51,438 hospitalizations, and 17,871 Ohio deaths. Delaware County has a total of 16,765 cases, 265 hospitalizations and 124 deaths. Delaware County consistently has the 14th highest number of cases in 88 Ohio counties. DPHD points out that the total discrepancy between it and ODH is due to the parts of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville in Delaware County being treated by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health. I am. Governor Mike DeWine announced that Phases 1D and 2B of vaccination eligibility, which came into effect on Thursday, “correspond to a significant increase in the amount of vaccine flowing into Ohio.” Phase 1D consists of approximately 197,000 Ohio people with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease. Phase 2B includes approximately 1.2 million Ohio people over the age of 50. “All available vaccines are given to those who choose to receive them,” ODH said. In addition, Ohio currently has a centralized scheduling website. gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.. “This website serves as the only place to ensure that Ohio citizens are eligible for vaccination, identify nearby healthcare providers, and schedule vaccination appointments,” ODH said. I am. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID data tracker, there are a total of 29 million cases and 527,726 American deaths from infectious diseases in the United States. On the positive side, both the number of cases and the number of deaths have tended to decrease significantly over the last 30 days. The CDC states that 10% of the US population is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, with a total of 98.2 million vaccines. In a speech aired Thursday night, President Joe Biden said: To be clear, that doesn’t mean that everyone will take the shot right away, but it does mean that they will be in line from May 1st. All adults are eligible to take shots. “ According to the Johns Hopkins Medical College Coronavirus Resource Center, 118.7 million people worldwide have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, and the pandemic has killed more than 2.6 million people worldwide. Megan Truax, a nurse in the Big Walnut District School District, volunteered on March 6 at the Delaware Public Health District K-12 Mass Immunization Clinic at Berlin High School. DPHD: Virus deaths 104 You can contact Gary Budzak at 740-413-0906 or Twitter @ Gary Budzak.

