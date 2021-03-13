To increase the dose per vial, vaccinations squeeze the FDA to ease vaccine handling advice

President Joe Biden has promised enough Covid vaccine to immunize all spontaneous adults by June 1. But now the supply-demand gap is so dramatic that vaccinated people are finding a way to suck the last drop out of each vaccine vial. Let them do.

Pharmacists involved in the corona vaccination drive typically leave half the dose in the Pfizer vial after 5 or 6 doses and half the dose after withdrawing 10 doses from the Moderna vial. Say there is. If the country receives about 2 million doses daily, the combination of two half doses can increase vaccination by thousands.

Therefore, they want to use a single hypodermic needle to retrieve the remaining vaccine from two vials where all total doses have already been removed. The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists has asked the Food and Drug Administration to consider granting a permit. Recent letters..Governor of Colorado and Governor of Oregon Also seeking permission To allow pharmacists to pool covid vaccine vials.

However, federal health regulators I’ve been against it for a long time Reuse drug vials because of the risk of introducing bacterial contaminants. From 1998 to 2014 More than 50 occurrences Percentages of viral or bacterial disease have been reported as a result of unsafe injection methods, such as injecting drugs into multiple patients from the same vial.

The FDA does not comment on the pharmacist’s letter Paraphrased the current policy to KHN “Do not pool doses from different vaccine vials, especially for coronavirus vaccines that do not contain preservatives.” On its website, the Disease Control and Prevention Center said, “Sufficient vaccine to get the full dose. If not, the vaccinated person is explicitly instructed to discard the vial. Do not combine residual vaccines from multiple vials to obtain a dose. “

“This is a disaster recipe,” said Anne-Marie Pettis, president of the Association of Infection Control and Epidemiology Experts. She said that one of the two vials is always unlikely to be previously contaminated and can contaminate shots that combine their contents. Spokespersons from both Moderna and Pfizer said the excess portion of the vaccine should be discarded and never pooled. Johnson & Johnson has not commented on this issue.

Prior to the Corona vaccination program, public health officials were generally frowned upon in administering the drug from one vial to multiple patients unless it contained antibacterial preservatives. For example, most children’s vaccines have been shipped and stored in syringes or single-dose vials since 2001, when pharmaceutical companies stopped using preservatives containing trace amounts of mercury on some shots.

Rajesh Gupta, Biologics Consultant Those who set up a sterility testing lab while working at the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research from 2006 to 2013 could use the corona vaccination process or a single needle to vaccinate from two vials. There is little risk of combining.

He said the Covid vaccine is used immediately after it is removed from the refrigerator, so there is no risk of contamination. “I can say with some confidence that it is scientifically sound,” he said, as the vaccinated person carefully wipes the rubber stopper on the vial with a disinfectant before penetrating with a syringe.

Their plea to combine the contents of the vials may be deaf at the FDA, but pharmacists have already others to maximize yields of mRNA vaccines, which have very stringent shipping, handling, and administration requirements. We have taken many steps.

document Leaked through a cyberattack on European drug regulators Pfizer struggled to guarantee the quality of mRNA in the vaccine. The company responded by saying that all vaccine doses on the market were “double tested to ensure compliance” with regulatory specifications.

Michael Hogue, chairman of the American Pharmacists Association and dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at Loma Linda University in California, has been running a clinic in the university gymnasium, which has been administering up to 10,000 vaccines weekly since January 28. He said he would vaccinate against the flu at the pharmacy.

“Plans and procedures for these mRNA vaccines [made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna] We need a tremendous amount of focus, “Hogue said. “You need to pay close attention to what is happening at that moment.”

Pfizer vaccines, which until recently have always been stored on dry ice, are especially difficult. After removing the Pfizer vials from the freezer and thawing, saline is blown into each vial. After adding saline, the vaccine will be released if the syringe maker does not deflate the vial.

After adding the solution, “take a vial between your thumb and forefinger and gently sweep the rainbow 10 times to mix the liquid,” Hogue said. Shaking the vaccine may be ineffective.

Each Pfizer vaccine contains only 1/16 teaspoon of liquid beads, and pharmacists should use small, bubble-prone syringes. However, you cannot tap the syringe to create bubbles. It can also damage the vaccine.

To remove 6 doses from a Pfizer vial, you need a plunger that pushes the last trace of the vaccine out of the syringe. However, he said, about 15% of the syringes shipped by the federal government to Loma Linda have large needles that leave a small amount of vaccine in the syringes, making it impossible to extract all six doses. That’s why Loma Linda buys its own syringe to replace an inadequate syringe.

Issued by the United States Pharmacopeia, a non-profit organization that issues standards for the use of medical products 11-page guide About storage, handling and administration of covid vaccine. Farah Towfic, CEO Operations Director of USP, specifically requires that the vaccination site be set up in a clean room to prepare syringes, separate from the area where the vaccine is being administered.

Not to mention the distraction of greeting an old acquaintance who is a former professor at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Pharmacy School and is enthusiastic about vaccination. Mass vaccination site in Richmond, Virginia. “There is a lot of love there.”

Another technique is to inject each needle into a different location on the rubber vial stopper. If the syringe goes into the same place multiple times, it can create large holes and leak.This tip is from Moderna In consultation with the FDA Anna Legreid Dopp, Head of Clinical Guidelines and Quality Improvement for the American Society of Health-System Pharmaceuticals, means that each vial contains up to 15 doses of vaccine.

“To make a vaccine, stick a needle into a rubber stopper and then turn the vial upside down,” says Slattum. “If you stick it in the same place, water droplets will leak from the needle, so there is an art to keep the vaccine.”

Slattum hopes that the FDA will consider allowing vaccinated people to withdraw the remaining vaccine from the two vials. “We all feel this pressure in this job, and doing it well is one way out of this pandemic,” says Slattum. “I just don’t want to waste the vaccine!”

