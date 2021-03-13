Medically vulnerable in the U.S., approaching the end of the vaccine line

Millions of medically vulnerable people, initially listed as the top priority group for vaccination across the United States, guide the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support older people and workers regardless of their physical condition. Has been changed, so it has been gradually added to the list. In a wide range of occupations.

North Carolina currently has people under the age of 65 vaccinated near the bottom of the pack, according to Jenkates, senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation and director of global health and HIV policy. It is one. Foundation. A report she wrote for the Foundation last month listed Pennsylvania as the only state to make the vaccine available to medically vulnerable people in the first stages of distribution.

When North Carolina released its first guidance in October, North Carolina placed people with multiple chronic illnesses at the top of the list. However, in response to the December recommendation that the CDC prioritizes people over the age of 75, it has dropped people with chronic illness into Phase 2. Medically vulnerable residents moved to Phase 4 in January — after “Frontline Key Workers”, when the guidance was changed again to extend eligibility to people over the age of 65. I will be vaccinated before “everyone”.

“It was very quiet when they slipped us into Group 4,” Camden said. “It was like,’We didn’t want to talk about it. I’m going to push you over there.” It was a kind of insult in itself. “

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s premier public health authority, said health authorities received data showing that residents under the age of 65 with chronic illness are much more likely to die of COVID-19 in the elderly. After that, he said he was removed from the list. A perfect substitute for risk. “

Camden decided not to wait for the state to qualify for her. Only two days after she arrived at her parents’ house, a friend contacted Wilmington’s CVS pharmacist. Camden received a modern shot at the pharmacist’s cafeteria on February 21st.

“It is the duty of all of us to take it when we can get it,” Camden said. “I didn’t want to feel guilty or embarrassed because I was going to get it as much as I could.”

John Dangero, a 32-year-old from Carteret County who suffers from spinal muscular atrophy, was not eligible for the vaccine because he did not live in a long-term care facility. He said he had crossed the line, but did not explain where and how he got the vaccine. After a one-minute break when asked how to justify his actions, he replied, “Justice is more important.”

In response to the frustration of people like Camden and D’Angelo, the state is now revising its guidelines. As of Monday, 28 states, including North Carolina, had at least partially open their vaccination eligibility to patients with high-risk medical conditions, Kates said. Four more states have made the vaccine available to medically vulnerable residents of certain counties.

North Carolina announced this week on March 17 that it will begin vaccination of people over the age of 16 in at least one of 18 dangerous conditions. Home care. D’Angelo has been retroactively qualified under Phase 1, which began in December.

“I’m glad they did it, but the fact that it took three months to fix it is ridiculous,” D’Angelo said.

On Monday, South Carolina expanded its eligibility for persons with disabilities and endangered people, and Michigan did so for medically vulnerable residents over the age of 50. California released vaccinations to people with disabilities and endangered people on March 15.

In Georgia, the governor announced this week that people over the age of 16 in critical health will qualify from March 15. 36-year-old Shanafrentz, who has two autoimmune diseases, said he had secured an appointment at a Georgia pharmacy that began signing up the day before the announcement. Before that, she was exploring the possibility of going to a neighboring country. During the months it took her to qualify in Georgia, she and others like her felt “a kind of abandoned”, she said.

42-year-old Maurowozniak, who lives in the Charlotte area, suffers from cystic fibrosis and waits until it is his turn to be vaccinated. Wozniak was furious at North Carolina’s decision to bring her back in line. That was because it meant a long delay for her children to return to the classroom. But after learning on social media that she would soon qualify, she cried with peace of mind.

“They were able to hear petition from high-risk individuals in the state,” Wozniak said. “The fact that they gave us a date was promising. Will everything be perfect? ​​No. But at least now there is a specific window.”

Atlanta Associated Press writer Anila Yoga Nathan contributed to this report.

Follow the Associated Press pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson.

Anderson is a corps member of the Associated Press / US State Capitol News Initiative Report Report. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in the local newsroom to report on unreported issues.