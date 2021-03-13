Early results suggest that experimental Alzheimer’s drugs may delay cognitive decline in patients





The study included 257 patients with early-stage symptomatological Alzheimer’s disease. 131 received donanemab and 126 received placebo. Researchers found that donanemab delayed cognitive and routine functioning in patients with Alzheimer’s disease by 32% after 76 weeks compared to patients receiving placebo.

Over 18 months, a 32% slowdown in decline could have a significant impact on patients with Alzheimer’s disease, Maria Carillo, chief scientific officer of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, who was not involved in the study. Says.

“Of the 18 months, these people were slowly declining for 6 months compared to those who didn’t take the drug,” Carrillo said. “It’s six months after better recognition with your family, better memories, and more fun.”

Decline was measured using an integrated Alzheimer’s disease rating scale that measures both cognitive and functional abilities, such as memory and the ability to perform daily tasks. Carrillo said the results of the Phase 2 trial are early but promising and represent some of the strongest data on the ability of a single drug to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. “There are many possibilities for this,” Carrillo added. “This could be the first step towards significantly slowing or stopping cognitive decline in these early stages. This will really revolutionize our field.” The researchers also noted the effect of the drug on the accumulation of amyloid beta plaque and tau protein, which is thought to be characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease. At 52 weeks, nearly 60% of participants reached amyloid-negative status. This means that the level of participants was otherwise at the level of healthy people. At 76 weeks, the researchers reported that amyloid plaque levels (measured with centiroids) were 85 centiroids lower than those who received placebo. Patients who reached these low levels of amyloid beta plaque were removed from donammab and given placebo. Slow down illness “When these participants removed the amyloid in their brains, the drug was removed and the slowdown was still ongoing,” Carrillo said. “This is important because we cannot continuously monitor safety and adverse events.” Participants who received donanemab also showed a significant reduction in overall tau load compared to participants who received placebo. Carrillo said the study was unique in that it screened participants for the presence of both amyloid beta plaque and tau before entering the study. Some researchers in the field believe that “stopping amyloid early enough and slowing its tau may slow Alzheimer’s disease.” “That’s what this treatise is trying to show, and this is one of the first times we’ve seen it.” Research on donanemab is still in its infancy, and researchers say longer and larger trials are needed to determine the safety and efficacy of the drug. Dr. Mark Minton, Eli Lilly’s Vice President of Pain and Neurodegeneration, said: Said in a January statement announcing the test results. Minton said additional ongoing research is aimed at recreating the findings. No new approved treatments since 2004 The US Food and Drug Administration has not approved a new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease since 2004. Aducanumab, an experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, developed by pharmaceutical company Biogen and its Japanese partner Eisai, is currently under review by the FDA. Many of the most promising candidates for Alzheimer’s disease are aimed at targeting amyloid beta plaque and tau protein accumulation as they correlate with the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. The goal of drugs such as donanemab is not to cure the disease, but to keep one’s memory and cognition longer. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and currently affects 6.2 million Americans over the age of 65, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. By 2060, that number is expected to grow to at least 14 million, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos