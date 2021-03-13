Lily Alzheimer’s disease medications benefit cognition and function in mid-term trials





Deena Beasley (Reuters)-Eli Lilly and Company said on Saturday that an experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug reduced cognitive and functional measurements compared to placebo in an intermediate trial of patients in the early stages of mental exhaustion. The disease said it delayed 32%. The drug donanemab also showed a positive trend in failing to reach statistical significance in a series of secondary trial goals, the company said for the first time to provide details. For example, in a study of 272 patients at 18 months, patients treated with donanemab were referred to as the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes, a commonly used tool for measuring the severity of dementia. It has been shown that the rate of decline of known measurements is 23% slower. The ability to perform activities such as changing clothes and eating is often affected by Alzheimer’s disease, which reduces cognitive abilities such as memory and language. Donanemab is an antibody designed to remove a mass of beta-amyloid, an Alzheimer’s disease-related protein, from the brain. It targets certain types of beta-amyloid that Lily believes can be removed quickly, enabling short-term yet durable treatment. Patients in this study stopped taking donanemab and switched to placebo when brain plaques reached the levels found in healthy people. Beta amyloid has been a popular target for dozens of experimental Alzheimer’s drugs that have all failed so far. Unlike other drugs aimed at relieving symptoms, Lily’s chief scientific officer, Daniel Skovlonski, said that Lily “thinks Alzheimer’s disease as a condition of the brain. You treat it. It’s like cancer. “ In this study, the drug provided the greatest benefit to patients who participated in trials with low plaque levels. According to the company, the side effect of cerebral edema, known as ARIA-E, occurred in 27% of study patients treated with donanemab. Skovronsky said the company is continuing to study the drug in a second study of 500 patients. The US Food and Drug Administration will decide in June whether to approve aducanumab, an experimental amyloid-targeted drug developed by Biogen Inc that showed the results of a combination study. According to the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, the number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to increase from more than 6 million today to about 13 million by 2050. (Report by Deena Beasley; edited by Bill Berkrot)

