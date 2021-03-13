



Stacy: Vaccination Milleston will appear after it was canceled in 2020 as more and more major events announce its return this year. Lauren Johnson of KCCI spoke to a doctor today. Lauren, did he say it’s time to celebrate together? Lauren: He told me there was a long way to go before us, but he said we could safely enjoy some of these moments. >> During this epidemic, I have never really felt better than it is now. Lauren: Many are optimistic about the future as the state announces that one million Iowa have been vaccinated. As temperatures rise, residents are out of their way and hopeful normality is imminent. >> It’s really great to hear and feel like things are coming back to life. >> I think it’s really good to be with my family. As I said, my cousins ​​hang out and play and enjoy the nice weather and family. Lauren: As far as getting together in a small group, the CDC says it’s okay as long as you’re vaccinated. >> If two people are completely vaccinated, or if a small number of people are all vaccinated, then everyone can get together. Lauren: But large-scale collection is not yet recommended. Just this week, WORLD PORK EXPO, PRINCIPAL CHARITY CLASSIC, and TULIP TIME have announced the dates for this year’s event. Health experts say the finish line may be nearby, but you need to approach it with caution. >> It’s important to understand that it’s not time to lower our basic mitigation. Lauren: DR for some of these basic mitigations. PASCHEN was talking about including wearing masks and social

Iowa exceeds 1 million vaccines administered Updated: March 13, 2021 10:09 am CST

The Iowa Public Health Service reported 593 new COVID-19 positive tests and two additional deaths on Saturday. At 10 am, the Department of Health reported 370,236 positive tests, 324,220 recovery and 5,633 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Twenty-four hours ago, the health department reported 369,643 positive tests and 5,631 deaths. Iowa reports that 1,031,062 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given and 366,371 vaccine series have been completed. The 14-day positive rate in Iowa was 3.8%, with a 7-day average of 3.7%. A total of 4,234,894 tests have been performed, according to health department data. Currently, 182 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19, up from 168 the day before. In Iowa, 41 cases have been reported in the ICU and 17 cases have been reported on mechanical ventilation. The health department has reported 56 positive cases and 42 recovery between residents and staff at these facilities. The state has reported the deaths of 2,215 long-term care facilities. The Iowa Public Health Service provides real-time virus data on this website. KCCI publishes daily summaries based on data reported at 10 am

