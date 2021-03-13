SARS-CoV-2 “off-the-shelf” human infection, according to research





Click here for the latest information on this story Toronto, OntarioCTV news) —A new study shows that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has already evolved to infect humans before the first reported case, and is the first bat-to-human virus. Infection is easy. A peer-reviewed study published Friday at PLOS Biology suggests that significant genomic alterations to the virus were minimal until new mutants began to colonize different countries around the world. “What is very surprising is how infectious SARS-CoV-2 was from the beginning. Viruses that jump to new host species are usually as capable as SARS-CoV-2 when spreading. It takes time to obtain adaptation, and in most cases does not go beyond that stage, resulting in dead-end spillover and local outbreaks. Professor of Genomics and Evolutionary Medicine at Temple University. Pound said in a press release. In this study, we analyzed more than 100,000 genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus compared to 69 genomes of related salbecovirus, a group of viruses to which SARS-CoV-2 belongs from the bat and scale order. We looked for evolutionary changes that show how the virus adapted. For human transmission. Upon further study of SARS-CoV-2 and the family of viruses from which it was derived, researchers found that COVID-19 experienced a temporary significant genomic change, but before it leap into humans. It was that. The data show SARS- because the virus was already able to be transmitted between species, including between humans, mink, bats, cats, dogs, and other mammals, without major changes in genomic structure. It indicates that CoV-2 could already be transmitted, infecting humans and other animals before the first human infection is recorded. Recent changes in viral structure, such as B.1.1.7, B.1.351, and P.1, have shown that the rapid spread of mutants is the result of human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus. Says. “The reason for the SARS-CoV-2’gear shift’in terms of increased evolutionary rate at the end of 2020, associated with more highly mutated strains, is due to changes in the immunological profile of the population. David L, a professor at the MRC University of Glasgow Virus Research Center. Robertson said in this release. Viral variants work to evade antibodies and immunity picked up by humans. The authors of the study state that these new variants are further away from the early 2020 variants used in the production of vaccines. “The first race was to develop a vaccine. The competition now is to vaccinate people around the world as soon as possible,” Robertson said. Note: This content contains a strict local market ban. Not available on any platform if it shares the same market as the contributors to this article. [email protected]

