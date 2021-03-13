



Rockport — March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s worth knowing that the recommended age for colonoscopy screening has dropped from 50 to 45 years. According to Dr. Sam Chubine, a private practitioner at Rockport, this is because it is estimated that simple procedures can prevent 76% to 90% of colon cancers. With more than 130,000 people diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the United States over the past year and more than 50,000 dying from the disease, Chubine encourages people to book surgery. Chubineh grew up in Williamsville, then attended the SUNY Downstate School of Medicine and completed internal medicine training at the St. Vincent Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital in New York. He also completed a hospitalist job at Eastern Niagara Hospital and completed a three-year fellowship in gastroenterology at the University of Connecticut. Chubineh is board certified in both gastroenterology and internal medicine and has been practicing alone for seven years. “I work on the stomach, liver, pancreas, intestines, and colon. It’s a wide variety,” said Chubine. Chubineh said he heard many jokes about his profession. For his past birthday, the staff gave him a chocolate frosting cupcake-modeled in a very distinctive way. “I think it’s interesting,” he said and laughed. “It’s really fun. I think everyone is having a good time. The flatulence is interesting.” For those who imagine that screening is not interesting, Chubineh wrote how the procedure is done: “Patients are given intravenous sedatives to relax (most fall asleep and remember nothing). During sedation, the patient’s heart rate and activity, oxygen levels and blood pressure are in the colon. It is monitored by the doctor performing the endoscopy and other health care providers. “A flexible, illuminated tube with a small video camera attached to the end is inserted through the patient’s rectum. Examining the inside of the rectum and the entire colon for diseases such as polyps, cancer, or ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease. You can find out. “ According to Chubineh, this procedure takes 20-60 minutes. Because of the sedatives, the patient should arrange to go home when it is done. “Sometimes people will talk about someone who knows who has had bad results, but colonoscopy is very safe,” he continued. “The risk of puncturing the colon is 1 in 2,500, so it’s a very safe procedure and we have good anesthesia here. We value people very much.” Chubineh encouraged people to make appointments again, saying the disease was discovered earlier and the potential rewards of early screening were valuable. “Although it is increasing in younger people for unknown reasons, screening has helped ensure that those who have been screened have prevented the development of colon cancer,” he said.

