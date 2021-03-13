Coronavirus vaccine may help long Covid patients, patient groups, and scientists suggest





Dr. David Strain, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter, who runs a long Covid clinic and is a member of the NHS Task Force, said: We are asking. But there is a big reporting bias-people who notice something worth noting are those who are screaming about it. “ Ruburns, who coordinates a strong post-covid syndrome support group of 4,000 people, estimates that about 20 percent reported some improvement after vaccination. However, she added, many said the improvement was temporary and lasted about three weeks, and others reported feeling sick in a short period of time. Dr. Strain said research is being prepared to investigate the report more systematically. “This gives us a little hope for people who have been suffering from this for more than 12 months, but it makes us feel a little better. But as a researcher, it gives us a lot of information. : Does this give us a clue as to how we should treat it? We need to look very carefully, “he said. Professor Danny Altmann, an immunologist at Imperial College London, said he was preparing a study on this topic. Vaccine hesitage expressed by some long Covid patients. “It’s very interesting because there aren’t yet clues about the long Covid mechanism and what to do for patients, and also because many patients are very worried about their immune status. This is paradoxical. It led to the hesitation of a typical vaccine. ” The improvement experienced by the patient is consistent with some of the working hypotheses about the reason People get a long Covid. One theory is that there is a “reservoir” of persistent virus in the patient’s body (for example, in the intestines), and the antibodies produced by the vaccine help remove it. Another explanation is that the boost that the immune system gets from the vaccine can help “reset” it-a theory that applies to similar conditions such as postviral fatigue syndrome or chronic fatigue syndrome. Professor Eleanor Riley, an immunologist at the University of Edinburgh, said: “One of the hypotheses about chronic fatigue syndrome is that the immune system is not reset after a viral infection. In that case, for example, shocking the immune system by vaccination can help reset it, but it is purely It’s speculation. “ She warned not to take too much from previous reports, especially as it is now The long definition of Covid covers both mild illness and persistent symptoms, And patients hospitalized with long-term organ damage. These groups can have significantly different experiences. “It’s really interesting. I think it’s something that is followed up by scientific research, but I don’t think we should jump to conclusions. It can be random,” she added. .. Protect yourself and your family by learning more Global health security

