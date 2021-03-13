Health
Only two COVID-19 patients remained in the Denver Health ICU, hospitalized throughout the state – CBS Denver
Denver (CBS4) – With the deployment of the vaccine, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped dramatically in Colorado. On Friday, there were 303 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 1,847 on December 1, 2020 and 888 on April 14, 2020.
At Denver Health on Friday, there were only two COVID-19 patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit, for a total of 12 COVID-19 patients. These numbers are reassuring for hospital staff.
read more: Denver Weather: 36 Hours Completely Unstoppable After It Begins To Snow Today
“We’re approaching one of the low points since the pandemic began, as it’s actually in early September,” said Dr. Connie Price of Denver Health. “There is less psychological stress in monitoring more deaths and illnesses as seen in the early days of this pandemic, and now it is less. It means the world to us.”
At UC Health’s Aurora campus, hospital officials say there are only 17 COVID-19 patients with confirmed or suspected cases.
But Price says we haven’t left the forest yet.
In the state as a whole, 78% of ICU beds are now in use, compared to early April, when only 61% of ICU beds were used. This is even better than November, when 83% of ICU beds were used on November 13, 2020.
“I think the difference between what I saw now and what I saw in March was that it was an uphill. This is clearly a downhill,” Price said.
read more: Jonathan Nuno Mijangos, husband of missing woman Jasmine Cigaroa, arrested after body found
Price also explained what we know more to win the war at COVID-19.
“Therefore, we can still see the rates occurring in the community, but we are certain that hospitalization rates are declining and fewer ICU patients and those in need of ventilation are available,” Price said. “And it’s thanks to advances in treatment that we now know what we didn’t know at the beginning of this pandemic.”
But these advances would not have been possible without tragedy. At noon on Friday, Denver Health ICU staff and city workers silently prayed for the lives lost in COVID-19.
Price, who said this year was the most difficult year of her career, also took some time to reflect on.
“Think of everything that happened this year, both in discovering this new infection, advancing treatment, and diagnostic ability. And now, the vaccine deployment is all done within a year and is incredible. “Price said. “So I pay a lot of respect to those who have experienced this, and to those who have lost it, and also think about all the progress we have made and the future for having this fearless world. That’s it. “
Price has a message to those who have contributed to the downhill hospitalization: “Colorado, thank you for guiding us to this point,” Price said. “This required a village. Everyone is working hard to stay socially distanced, wear masks, vaccinate and keep going. Someday without COVID-19 It will be Colorado. “
Other news: Denver International Airport urges passengers to check flight status in preparation for winter storms
Click here for more information State COVID-19 data..
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]