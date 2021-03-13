Only two COVID-19 patients remained in the Denver Health ICU, hospitalized throughout the state – CBS Denver

Denver (CBS4) – With the deployment of the vaccine, COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped dramatically in Colorado. On Friday, there were 303 inpatients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 1,847 on December 1, 2020 and 888 on April 14, 2020.

At Denver Health on Friday, there were only two COVID-19 patients in the hospital’s intensive care unit, for a total of 12 COVID-19 patients. These numbers are reassuring for hospital staff.

“We’re approaching one of the low points since the pandemic began, as it’s actually in early September,” said Dr. Connie Price of Denver Health. “There is less psychological stress in monitoring more deaths and illnesses as seen in the early days of this pandemic, and now it is less. It means the world to us.”

At UC Health’s Aurora campus, hospital officials say there are only 17 COVID-19 patients with confirmed or suspected cases.

But Price says we haven’t left the forest yet.

In the state as a whole, 78% of ICU beds are now in use, compared to early April, when only 61% of ICU beds were used. This is even better than November, when 83% of ICU beds were used on November 13, 2020.

“I think the difference between what I saw now and what I saw in March was that it was an uphill. This is clearly a downhill,” Price said.

Price also explained what we know more to win the war at COVID-19.

“Therefore, we can still see the rates occurring in the community, but we are certain that hospitalization rates are declining and fewer ICU patients and those in need of ventilation are available,” Price said. “And it’s thanks to advances in treatment that we now know what we didn’t know at the beginning of this pandemic.”

But these advances would not have been possible without tragedy. At noon on Friday, Denver Health ICU staff and city workers silently prayed for the lives lost in COVID-19.

Price, who said this year was the most difficult year of her career, also took some time to reflect on.

“Think of everything that happened this year, both in discovering this new infection, advancing treatment, and diagnostic ability. And now, the vaccine deployment is all done within a year and is incredible. “Price said. “So I pay a lot of respect to those who have experienced this, and to those who have lost it, and also think about all the progress we have made and the future for having this fearless world. That’s it. “

Price has a message to those who have contributed to the downhill hospitalization: “Colorado, thank you for guiding us to this point,” Price said. “This required a village. Everyone is working hard to stay socially distanced, wear masks, vaccinate and keep going. Someday without COVID-19 It will be Colorado. “

