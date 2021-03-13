Endorphins cause runner height, right?Science suggests that this is not the case





Photo courtesy of Getty Images From prevention according to New research, Runner’s High is the result of endocannabinoid receptors in the body, rather than the release of endorphins, which was previously believed to be true.

That’s why this is good news. Endogenous cannabinoid receptors are found in the lungs, kidneys, and bone marrow and affect immune response, reproductive health, and pain regulation.

You can get a natural boost of endocannabinoid receptors through running It’s a great way to give yourself “whole body adjustment” while getting a burst of euphoria along the way. For many runners, “Runners HighIs one of the main perks of the sport.There is a general belief that the release of endorphins causes this sensation, but new Survey In the journal Psychiatry and neuroendocrinology It suggests that this may not be the case. A quick anatomical review before delving into the findings: Your body has different types of sensory receptors that detect and respond to changes in chemical levels, pain, temperature, movement, and light. Sensors associated with pain responses are called opioid receptors, and when they detect a pain problem, they trigger a series of chemical reactions, including the production of endorphins and naturally produced opioids. Next is the endocannabinoid system. It functions as a receptor throughout the body to regulate all other systems and also plays a role in controlling pain. These are the targeted receptors. CBD For example, a product. In previous studies with mice, Beneficial effects of exercise Do not rely on opioid receptors as expected. Instead, they rely heavily on receptors for the endogenous cannabinoid system, according to the lead authors of recent studies. Johanns Fas, MD, Psychiatric consultant at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorff in Hamburg, Germany. “These previous discoveries were based on a mixture of behavioral, pharmacological, and molecular genetics studies,” he said. Runners World. “But obviously, we couldn’t study the effects of euphoria in mice, so we repeated the experiment in humans.” The story continues He and his fellow researchers recruited 63 participants and recruited them. treadmill 45 minutes. In another session, participants walked the same amount of time. They found that running increased euphoria and reduced anxiety levels. This is an effect that occurs even when opioid receptors are blocked. “This means that endorphins don’t seem to play a major role,” Fas said. “Instead, we found that running stimulates endocannabinoid release. Based on our current and previous findings, we conclude that endocannabinoids are the cause of” runners high. ” “ That’s why this is really good news: this surge in happiness Reduce anxiety And helping the level of pain, they are far from the only benefit of the endocannabinoid reaction. “Endogenous cannabinoid receptors are present in all systems, from lungs, kidneys and bone marrow to immune response, reproductive health and pain regulation.” Jordan Tishler, MD, A professor at Harvard Medical School, Runners World.. “It affects almost every body you can name.” While some products like CBD have promised to optimize this system, Tishler says due to lack of regulation and widespread claims. CBD option.. In the meantime, the ability to naturally boost endocannabinoid receptors through running is a great way to not only “adjust your whole body” but also explode your euphoria along the way. You probably like it too

