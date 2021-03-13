Ontario sees 1,468 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths

Ontario reported an additional 1,468 cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths on Saturday.

This morning’s number is the highest in the day since February 7, except on March 8, when the number of cases artificially increased by about 300 due to data problems.

The 7-day average for the 1-day case, which helps reveal long-term trends in the data, rose to 1,337, an increase for the 8th consecutive day.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, said in a statement released Saturday that the national average for seven days was 3,052.

Mr. Tam currently has more than 30,780 active cases nationwide, and the activity “has been flat for weeks, but the average number of cases per day is still high and we are observing a recent increase.” It states.

In Ontario last week, fears of the third wave were particularly high.

“It’s like a dystopian conspiracy in the film,” said epidemiologist Dr. Tim Sly, an emeritus professor at Ryerson University in Toronto. Told CBC News At the beginning of the week. “There is a vaccine cavalry on the front horizon … and on the other horizon there are miscellaneous bundles of mutants that are all lined up.”

In her statement, Tam urged the Canadians to stay vigilant.

“It will be important to maintain a high degree of attention while the vaccine program is starting to accelerate,” she said.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, the additional cases reported today include 381 in Toronto, 226 in the Peel region and 168 in the York region.

As of Friday, the state is currently receiving 1,116,496 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest number of cases will come as some family doctors start taking the COVID-19 vaccine in six regions today and the pilot project to provide the vaccine in pharmacies expands.

Some family doctors in Toronto, the Peel region, Hamilton, Guelph, Peterborough, and Simco-Muskoka have shipped approximately 29,500 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for administration to people aged 60-64.

Doctors contact people who are eligible for the vaccine, so people are asked not to call their clinic.

Another pilot project involving pharmacies is also in operation. In that case, people born between 1957 and 1961 are eligible to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at selected pharmacies throughout the state.

The National Advisory Committee on the Basics of Immunization (NACI) does not recommend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over the age of 65.However, Dr. Caroline Quatchan, who is responsible for NACI Recently told CBC News The latest guidance on the use of vaccines in the elderly will be published “in the next few days”.

The city of Toronto, which recorded 381 new cases on Saturday, says it is currently receiving nearly 240,000 vaccines, a slight increase from 371 new cases on Friday.

Next Wednesday, the city will begin vaccination of seniors born before 1941 at three vaccination clinics. One is at the Metro Toronto Convention Center, the second is at the Toronto Congress Center, and the third is at Scarborough Town Center.

See | The new project aims to tackle vaccine repellent for homeless people — using cartoons

The new project aims to address vaccine repellent for homeless people. Sanctuary Toronto has partnered with UnitedHealth Network (UHN) and some local artists to create a series of cartoons on how vaccines work and how to get them. As reported by Lorenda Reddekopp, this initiative wants to change the attitudes of some people. 2:07

The city plans two more clinics. One is at the Malvern Community Recreation Center and the other is at the Mitchellfield Community Center, which will be operational on March 29th. The city plans to open a third clinic in the hangar on April 5th.

Reservations began on Friday for senior citizens in the city’s priority group. Approximately 133,000 vaccination reservations from March 17th to April 11th can be booked online at the clinic.

As of Saturday morning, the city had 7,878 people www.toronto.ca/covid-19/ .. A spokesman for the city of Toronto said he expects more people to be booked over the weekend.

According to the city, the state booking system and call center will be online, so the booking system will be temporarily offline around 8 pm on Sunday. When the state-wide booking system goes online, you’ll see phone numbers that seniors can book by phone.

About 20 healthcare-run vaccination clinics run in Toronto this weekend.

To “prevent a sudden change in the pandemic’s orbit,” Dr. Tam urged Canadians to follow public health guidelines as they have been for over a year.

She said it meant limiting interaction to “the greatest distance possible, the shortest time, and the minimum number of people while wearing the best mask.”