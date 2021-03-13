Covid infections and deaths in Florida plummet despite most cases of Kent mutants in the United States

Total number of Covid infections and deaths in Florida Despite the high number of cases of the Kent subspecies, it has plummeted, prompting quiet optimism from US infectious experts.

Florida is currently leading the United States in confirmed cases of Kent variants. That’s an estimated half of all new cases in the United States, but the total number of cases since early January has dropped by a staggering 75%.

Despite the disastrous warning from British authorities that Kent variants are up to 70% more contagious than previous chains, a new study suggests that a surge in variants could outpace vaccine deployment. It raises concerns that it is, and has been suggested to be twice as deadly.

Experts now predict that US states can avoid the fourth wave of the virus, and the UK’s outlook may be better than previously predicted, so the latest figures are Alleviated these concerns.

Concerns about variants remain high in the UK, and this week the Ministry of Health launched a public surge test in Wandsworth, southern London, after authorities discovered a South African virus strain.

No10’s top scientific adviser surprised the country in January when it warned that this variant was up to 30% more deadly than older versions.

College students landed in Florida for spring break at Fort Lauderdale Beach, full of maskless liberators.Florida is the capital of B117 in the United States, but cases are declining

The Kent variant dates back to September 2020 and was responsible for most of the second wave in Britain, while the older variants of Wuhan and Spain caused the first wave.

In the United Kingdom, there have been more than 115,558 cases of the Kent subspecies since its first appearance in September.

According to one study, the Kent variant led to 227 deaths in a sample of 54,906 UK patients, compared to 141 in the same number of similar patients who had previous strains.

Due to this increased risk of death and the fact that variants infect people faster, those who were previously considered to be at relatively low risk are now at higher risk.

This chimed with official government guidance, added another 1.7 million people to the shield list, and advised them to stay home during the vaccine deployment.

But the situation in Florida raises concerns that Kent shares could fuel a deadly third wave in the UK.

Florida leads the United States with 690 confirmed B117 variants, but surveillance tests estimate that the actual number of variants is much higher.

Researchers earlier this week Estimated Its B117 accounted for more than half of all new cases in Florida after accounting for only 4% of cases a month ago.

However, in the meantime, Florida cases plummeted, despite end-of-life predictions about loose restrictions on Florida’s business and a large Super Bowl LV rally in Tampa in early February.

What do you know about Kent Variant? given names: B.1.1.7 Where did it come from? This variant was first discovered in Kent and can be traced back to September 2020. Scientists noticed that it spread in November and was open to the public in December. What’s new? The variant has a series of mutations that alter the shape of the outer peplomer. The main one is known as N501Y. This makes it easier to attach to cells in the body, more likely to cause infections, and seems to spread faster. Why did this happen? Viruses, especially those that are very fast and spread very often, are constantly mutating. To replicate, they basically force the living cells to copy and paste the genetic code of the virus, which can contain errors that lead to slightly different versions of the virus. Often these mutations make no difference, but if you make the virus stronger, they can stick and become the norm for the next generation. What can we do about it? There is nothing. People infected with the virus do not know what type they are and still cause the same symptoms and illnesses. Authorities can try to contain the most prevalent areas by blocking them, but if they are more powerful than other versions of the virus, they will eventually spread everywhere and dominate as long as people continue to travel. Become a target. Do our vaccines still work? Yes, it is very likely that it will happen. SAGE scientists are fairly convinced that the mutations in the Kent variant do not have a significant impact on how well the immune system can handle it. People who have a vaccine modeled after an older version of the virus, or who have previously been infected with Covid-19, may be immune to the vaccine. This is because the major mutations are only present in some of the peplomer proteins, whereas the immune system can target various other parts of the virus.

These concerns arose when the state entered a third wave of infectious diseases that began to gain momentum last November.

Florida’s latest COVID surge peaked on January 8 with 84 new cases per 100,000 population, while Thursday cases steadily declined to 22 per 100,000.

Hospitalizations have also dropped in half over the same period, and Florida’s positive test rate is now 4.88 percent. The number of deaths is also decreasing sharply.

“I think we keep looking at the data. If the mutants are circulating and the number of cases continues to decline in Florida, the mutants will not be as bad as expected,” he said. Sae Sanne Judd, a PhD epidemiologist at the university, said. Alabama so BirminghamThe Department of Public Health told the DailyMail.com.

“That’s why you should avoid guessing variants until you have the data,” she added.

“The good news from Florida is an encouraging sign for the rest of us. That doesn’t mean America is out of the woods, but it could emerge sooner than we thought it would. It suggests that there is, “writing Andrew Romano. Yahoo news..

New studies show that the more infectious variants that have spread around the world since they swept across the UK at the end of last year are 30% to 100% deadly.

Epidemiologists at the University of Exeter and the University of Bristol said the data suggest that the mutant has a significantly higher adult mortality rate than previously circulating strains.

Robert Challenge of the University of Exeter, the lead author of the study, said: ‘In the community, death from Covid-19 remains a rare event, but the B117 variant increases the risk.

“Combinated by its rapidly expanding ability, this makes the B117 a serious threat.”

Mutations in the virus have raised concerns about whether the vaccine is effective against new strains, including the currently predominant Kent strain.

However, studies have shown that Pfizer jab is equally effective against the original pandemic strain against the Kent variant of coronavirus, and other data show that Oxford / AstraZeneca jab has similar effects against the variant. Indicates that you have.

Dr. Simon Clark, an expert in cell microbiology at the University of Reading, said: It has become dominant in the United Kingdom and is becoming more prevalent in other parts of the developed world.

“This increase in lethality means that, in addition to increased infectivity, this version of the virus presents substantial challenges to healthcare systems and policy makers.

“It also makes it even more important for people to be vaccinated when called.”

Earlier this week, the UK’s chief health officer warned that a deadly third wave of coronavirus was inevitable as it protected the UK’s very cautious roadmap from blockades.

Professor Chris Witty argued that “all modeling” suggests a surge in Covid infections at some point after the restrictions have been relaxed, despite high vaccine intake.

He says it’s “fully realistic” that Covid could kill tens of thousands more British people because the virus finds people who haven’t been vaccinated or jabs haven’t worked. Insisted.

He pointed out that even the flu can kill up to 20,000 people during a bad year.

But because of the highly effective vaccines currently in the arms of the most vulnerable people, Professor Whitty said the magnitude of the next wave of epidemics would be “like what we saw during this winter.” Not. “

More than 80,000 people have died since the second wave began to gain momentum in September.

Professor Whitti argues that slower is safer when it comes to mitigating curbs, as the vaccine program gives more time to cover a wider range, and sticks to MP’s careful planning. “I highly recommend it,” he said.

He warned that he was calling for the blockade to be loosened sooner. “If it opens too fast, more people will die-more people will die … you aren’t watching it very carefully.”

He warned against unlocking number 10 too quickly and repeating his previous mistakes, adding: off. ‘