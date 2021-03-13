Health
COVID Vaccine Comes to Bay Area Homeless Shelter, Prison – Times Herald
After a painful wait, some counties in the Bay Area plan to bring the COVID vaccine to homeless shelters and camps starting Monday — safening a large population of uncontained residents from the virus. Welcome news for areas that are struggling to keep up.
Thursday, state Presentation People living or working in homeless shelters, behavioral health facilities, prisons, and homeless camps are eligible for the vaccine next week. It also applies to public transport and airport workers, as well as people aged 16-64 with certain medical conditions.
According to Dr. Anand Chabra, director of the COVID-19 Vaccination Branch, San Mateo County will begin providing vaccines at homeless shelters on Monday, sending mobile clinics and outreach teams to county-wide camps. And the county will expand its prison vaccination efforts to include all prisoners.
The city will be ready when the state gives a green light, as San Francisco is already deploying mobile vaccination clinics to test strategies for reaching non-residents.
“This is a major step towards protecting members of the community at high risk of becoming infected or dying from COVID-19,” said Dr. Grant Corfax, director of health, in a news release. “Many people with underlying health or disabilities, or in a collective living environment, have to endure greater isolation last year for fear of becoming seriously ill with COVID-19. Vaccination of this population is an important step in protecting our city. “
Santa Clara County is already Vaccination started March 1, at a homeless shelter, two weeks before official state approval. According to the County Emergency Operations Center, the county notified the state of its intention to begin vaccination of these groups, with no response and proceeding with the plan 10 days later.
As of March 11, the county administered 621 doses to homeless shelter residents and staff. The county will begin outreach on a large camp this week and will begin vaccination on the camp on Monday.
“We probably pushed the territory of eligibility a bit, but we knew that those individuals in prisons and homeless shelters were at very high risk.”
According to Smith, the state has previously allowed residents of “high-risk housing complexes” such as nursing homes and homeless shelters to be vaccinated, and Santa Clara County officials say prisons and homeless shelters fall into that category. I was thinking.
However, the guidelines are constantly changing, making it difficult to determine who is eligible for vaccination, Smith said.
“It was very inconsistent from the state and there was a problem,” he said.
No one in the state has reached out to Santa Clara County for reprimanding him for jumping a gun, Smith said.
Meanwhile, according to the county, plans are underway to vaccinate all prison inmates “according to available inventory.”
Contra Costa County is also above the state. According to a county spokesman, the county has begun and will continue to vaccinate prison staff and prisoners in response to the December outbreak.
On Monday morning, the county will begin efforts to vaccinate homeless residents at the Martinez Vaccine Clinic.
A mobile vaccine clinic is planned for homeless shelters and temporary housing in Alameda County, the Vaccine Community Advisory Board told county supervisors at this week’s briefing. However, the county is still thinking about how to provide vaccines to people in the camp. All residents of the Project Room Key — a hotel program that protects non-containment residents during a pandemic — are already vaccinated.
After multiple COVID outbreaks in Bay Area prisons and homeless shelters, many experts felt that these populations should be targeted for vaccines sooner. The massive outbreak rocked both San Francisco and Santa Clara County’s largest homeless shelter.
Sparky Harlan, CEO of the Bill Wilson Center, said:
The center protects approximately 800 children, adolescents and families each night in scattered areas around Santa Clara County. Harlan was able to get vaccinated by some of her staff because the center provided behavioral health services and her staff were qualified as health care workers. However, no one has contacted her about vaccination of the population.
Harlan is anxious for vaccines to reach his clients, but it’s also realistic that counties and states are suffering from vaccine shortages and may have to wait patiently.
“We aren’t holding our breath,” she said.
