Vaccines exceed 100,000 marks in Saskatchewan, causing 153 new COVID cases

Reported vaccine

An additional 1,624 COVID-19 vaccines were given in Saskatchewan, surpassing the 100,000 vaccination milestone, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 100,195.

The 1,624 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today are available in the northwest (237), north-central (298), saskatoon (474), central east (63), Regina (400), and southeast (152) regions. It was administered.

For a list of Saskatchewan’s first and second doses managed by geographic zone, please visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update..

COVID-19 Vaccine reservations over 76 on Saturday, expanded to over 72 on Sunday

As of Saturday morning, the Saskatchewan Department of Health’s patient reservation system expanded the COVID-19 vaccine reservation option to include individuals over the age of 76. Starting Sunday, March 14, 8 am, the SHA Patient Reservation System will include individuals over the age of 72. Those who meet this criteria can book online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week using the following health cards: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccineAlternatively, call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between 8 am and 11 pm

For more information on eligibility and booking methods, please visit: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/vaccine- Reservation..

The AstraZeneca Vaccine Clinic will open only in Regina this Monday for ages 64

Beginning Monday, March 15, 2021, Regina will open a drive-through vaccination clinic to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to only 64-year-olds on the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) premises. After a few days, the site will begin to open to additional ages, in reverse order from oldest to youngest.

The drive-through site is open from 8:30 am to 7:30 pm and is offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The date is only available to persons aged 64 (date of birth from 16 March 1956 to 15 March 1957) on Monday, March 15, 2021. Drive-through clinic reservations are not possible.

Health officials are currently working to extend the availability of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a wider age group in the Regina region. Additional details will be announced in the coming days.

Daily COVID-19 statistics

There are 153 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on March 13, bringing the total to 30,522 cases across the state. There are no new COVID cases in the Weiburn region, there are two active cases in the region, and 35 active cases in the southeastern region.

One Saskatchewan resident who tested positive for COVID-19 died. Deaths were reported in a group of 70-79 years in the Saskatoon zone.

New cases are in Far North West (2), Far North Central (5), Far North East (8), Northwest (9), North Central (4), North East (7), Saskatoon (16), Central .. East (13), Regina (64), Southwest (1), Central-South (14), Southeast (5) zones. Five new cases hold residence information. Three cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the northwest zone.

There are a total of 28,648 collections, including 120 new collections as of March 13, and 1,469 cases are considered active.

The number of inpatients is 133, and the inpatients are far northwest (2), far northeast (1), northwest (9), north central (6), saskatoon (45), and central east. (4). , Regina (32), South Central (2), South East (2). Thirty people are in the intensive care unit: Northwest (1), North Central (1), Saskatoon (14), Central East (2), Regina (12).

On March 12, 2,859 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan and 107 tests were performed in the southeastern region.

To date, 608,841 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of March 11, when figures for other states and nationwide were available, the per capita rate for Saskatchewan was 510,806 tests per million people. The national percentage was 675,272 tests performed per million people.

In the Saskatchewan Government, the 7-day average of new cases daily is 133 (10.9 new cases per 100,000), the lowest 7-day average since November 13. website.

Please come https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases..

Detailed statistics on the total number of health care workers, the breakdown of the total number of cases by source of infection, age, gender, region, total number of tests so far, test rate per capita, and number of variants of concern at present Can be confirmed by the government. On the Saskatchewan website.Please come https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and- Risk of covid-19-in in Saskatchewan..

Suspension of COVID-19 infection in Regina

With increasing community infections of the variants of concern in Regina, public health officials recommit to the best precautions to protect all people living and working in Regina from COVID-19. I am asking.

• Wear a mask in all public places

• Maintain physical distance

• If you can work from home, work from home at this point

• Wash your hands frequently

• Avoid all unnecessary trips

At this time, Regina and local residents, especially those over the age of 50, are advised not to consider increasing the household bubble to include a few households of up to 10. They should consider staying in their current household only.

Many Regina outbreaks are the result of people going to work or public places during their symptoms. If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test at: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information..

Implementation of public health measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted below Public Health Act of 1994.. Public health inspectors, in addition to the enforcement efforts being made by state-wide police agencies, in their efforts to issue tickets to offenders to ensure that businesses and events are followed as quickly as possible. Will be supported.