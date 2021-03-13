Keeping bird feeders clean reduces the risk of developing Salmonella.news





Frankfort — Kentucky citizens are encouraged to pay special attention to backyard bird feeders after recent tests have found Salmonella in several dead songbirds collected from the Brit, Callaway, and Washington counties. It has been. In response to recent reports from the public, the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has collected some dead pine siskins from the county and collected them. Southeastern Joint Wildlife Disease ResearchLab in Athens, Georgia.Test confirmed the existence of Salmonella With some birds. “This year, there are more salmonella outbreaks on bird feeders than usual,” said Dr. Christine Casey, a state wildlife veterinarian at the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. “This has also been observed elsewhere in the United States. I would like to call on the public to regularly wipe out feeders to prevent the spread of Salmonella and other bacteria. Feed birds. Frequent cleaning of the bait box is always important when doing so. The feeder should be washed with a 5-10% bleaching solution at least every two weeks and rinsed to remove any solution. “ If you notice sick or dead birds in the bait box, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife recommends: Immediately lower the feeder. Remove any remaining seeds from the feeder. Clean the feeder and store for 2 weeks. Outbreaks of Salmonella in a feeder are most likely due to one or more infected birds visiting the feeder. The bacteria then spread to the feeding area through the feces of infected birds. Removing the feeder will prevent birds from gathering in the common area.Instructions on how to clean a bird feeder can be found online allaboutbirds.org/news/how-to-clean-your-bird-feeder/..

allaboutbirds.org/news/how-to-clean-your-bird-feeder/.. When replacing the feeder, try to place the feeder elsewhere if possible to avoid contaminated soil. The seeds left in the bag can be used safely. Continue regular cleaning of the feeder. Watch out for sick birds. If you see something, lower the feeder again. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife avian biologist Kate Slancard said: “It’s important to be a good caretaker when feeding birds by providing them with a safe and clean feeding ground. Salmonella is probably present to some extent each year, but this year there are adverse effects. It seems to be worse than normal. All species of birds can be affected by Salmonella, but some species are more susceptible to serious illness than others. “ Salmonella can be transmitted from animals to humans. However, proper hygiene can significantly reduce the risk of infection. Care must be taken when clearing the feeder to avoid contact with bird droppings. Wear gloves and wash your hands frequently. In addition, immunocompromised people are prone to these infections and should avoid handling contaminated feeders. If you find more than one dead bird in your feeder after implementing the above recommendations for feeder decontamination, please call Kentucky Fish and Wildlife 1-800-858-1549 or email us. [email protected]..

