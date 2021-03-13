SF Expands State Vaccine Guidance for Vulnerable Residents – SFBay





San Francisco officials announced on Friday that they would extend the eligibility of the Covid-19 vaccine to people aged 16 to 64 with underlying health and disabilities, as well as individuals living in a collective environment. .. Following the latest information from the California Public Health Service this week, the announcement uses clinical judgment to vaccinate people between the ages of 16 and 64 who appear to be at highest risk as of Monday. I urged the provider to do it. priority People with weakened immunity due to cancer, chronic kidney disease (stage 4 or higher), Down’s syndrome, pregnancy, certain heart diseases, severe obesity, etc. City officials said they would expand some category For people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, obesity and diabetes. In addition, officials said they would extend their eligibility to HIV-infected persons in the immunodeficiency category. Also, in line with state guidance, San Francisco does not ask anyone who is qualified to prove their condition or diagnosis, but most often asks them to fill out a certificate form to confirm their condition. I will. In a statement, Mayor London Breed said it was important to vaccinate people at meetings, people with disabilities, and people in poor health to protect the city’s most vulnerable population. I emphasized sex. She added: “Next week, we will continue to increase access to vaccines in San Francisco and work with accessibility advocates and community members to do our best to reach all qualified people.” Promoting city vaccinations in a collective environment includes vaccinations in homeless shelters, prisons, and residential treatment or care facilities. Authorities said they are working on a pilot program to obtain doses for people who cannot go to the vaccination site and will expand the program when the vaccine becomes readily available. Authorities again warned that it would be difficult to find an appointment for the first dose, as vaccine supplies remain limited and healthcare providers are being told to prioritize doses for seconds in the coming weeks. In a Thursday update from the city’s Emergency Management Agency, officials said the Department of Public Health had so far received 4,800 Johnson & Johnson vaccines. .. The Food and Drug Administration approved the emergency use of the J & J vaccine on February 27. City officials said they plan to administer 1,000 doses of J & J vaccine at the San Francisco Historical Society vaccination site on Friday. Residents can visit https://sf.gov/get-vaccinated-against-covid-19 Check your eligibility and make a reservation.

