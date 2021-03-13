GRDHD reports 21 new COVID-19 cases.Four new cases in Ohio County





Owensboro, Kentucky — On Saturday, March 13, 2021, the Green River District Health Department reported 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 in Daviess County, 1 in Hancock County, and 4 in Henderson County. There were 4 in Ohio County and 2 in Webster. county. To date, 20,323 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district.

The total number of cases collected throughout the district is currently 18,267 (90%).

Nine confirmed cases reported are currently hospitalized.

855 people (4%) needed hospitalization.

There were 340 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

Kentucky currently reports 415,091 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,950 state-wide deaths. Ohio County has added four new confirmed COVID-19 cases to today’s report. This week, Ohio County added 27 newly identified COVID-19 cases. This is 11 fewer cases than last week’s total. However, even though the number of new cases decreased by a week, residents died in Ohio County due to COVID-19-related complications. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 49 Ohio counties have died from COVID-19-related complications. To date, a total of 2,406 COVID-19 cases have been identified in Ohio County, of which 2,153 have recovered or died. Since the pandemic began, 121 Ohio counties have been hospitalized for COVID-19-related complications. School in Ohio County I haven’t updated the COVID-19 dashboard since then Yesterday’s report.. Availability of GRDHDCOVID-19 vaccine Green River District Health Department provides healthcare professionals, first responders, day care workers, key workers, people 16 years and older with COVID-19 status at highest risk of CDC, and those in Tiers 1A, 1B, and 1C. We are continuing vaccination. Over 60 years old.visit healthdepartment.org Alternatively, call your local county health department to add it to your waiting list. “Vaccines will save lives. It is important to vaccinate as many people as possible,” said Clay Houghton, director of public health at GRDHD. “It is important to continue practicing the three“ Ws ”as we move on to the next stage of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wear a mask, wash your hands and monitor the distance. It’s important to protect yourself and the people around you, “Horton said. “This is very important when interacting with non-family members such as friends, extended families, colleagues, or in public. Do not host or attend meetings of any kind. Church, Team Coach Organization leaders, such as workplace supervisors, are encouraged to set an example and lead and make wise decisions to protect the people you are responsible for. “ Additional COVID-19 vaccine information Kentucky residents can visit Vaccine.ky.gov Determine where they are, find the location of the vaccine, and sign up for renewal notifications.Additional COVID-19 vaccine information can be found at Vaccine finder.org Retail pharmacies and health centers also offer the COVID-19 vaccine. Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard and Information: https://govstatus.egov.com/ky-covid-vaccine Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline: 800-722-5725 can answer common COVID-19 vaccine questions. Owensboro Health – You can book a new COVID-19 vaccination online. owensborohealth.org/vaccine Alternatively, call central scheduling at 270-685-7100. Deaconess in Henderson and Union County – COVID-19 Vaccine Information can be found at: https://www.deaconess.com/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine Ohio County Healthcare – How to Schedule a COVID-19 Vaccination Reservation Visit https://ochcares.com/COVID Alternatively, call 270-215-9082 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm. COVID-19 test and influenza vaccination The Green River District Health Department offers a free COVID-19 test. To schedule your booking, please visit the GRD HD website. https://healthdepartment.org, And the COVID-19 test prompt. Pre-registration is required to test. Influenza vaccinations, including high-dose vaccines for people aged 65 and over, can be scheduled on our website or booked by calling the county’s health department. Demographics Cases reported by the Green River District Health Department have been investigated and confirmed locally. These cases will be reported to the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Average age: 44 years Age range: 1 month to 102 years Male: 46.6% Female: 53.4% COVID-19 Guidance “We want to remind people to protect themselves and those around them. Continue practicing the three“ Ws ”. Wear a mask, wash your hands and monitor the distance“GRDHD Public Health Director Clay Houghton said. “This is very important when interacting with non-family members, such as friends, extended families, colleagues, and public places. Do not host or attend meetings of any kind. Organization leaders such as churches, team coaches, and workplace supervisors are encouraged to: Set an example and make wise decisions to protect responsible people.. “ The health sector wants to strengthen this guidance with the community. Stay home and avoid crowds and social distances.

Avoid close contact with sick people (fever, coughing, sneezing, dyspnea).

Keep at least 6 feet away from others to avoid close contact.

Wear a cloth mask when you go out in public.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Stay home when you are ill.

Cover your cough or sneeze with tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

You can cough on your elbows to avoid coughing your hands.

Use a regular household cleaning spray or wipe to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom. Before meals; after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol. If your hands are visibly dirty, be sure to wash your hands with soap and water. If you are ill and have symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or if you feel that you are receiving first aid, contact your healthcare provider. Adults over the age of 60 and those with severe chronic conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, and kidney disease appear to be at increased risk of more serious COVID-19 infections. Those people need to be especially vigilant and stay home. To answer community questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department of Public Health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents. www.kycovid19.ky.gov.. The general public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline (800-722-5725). Support our journalism Consider subscribing today and support our work in the community. Thank you to those who have already registered. Subscribers will have access to a daily email newsletter of all headlines and death articles over the last 24 hours, as well as OC Healthy, a new community-wide initiative to support health in Ohio County. like this: favorite Now loading… Other posts that may be of interest to you

