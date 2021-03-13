Coronavirus: Latest development in the Greater Toronto Area on March 13th





This is the latest development Coronavirus A pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area on Saturday. Some family doctors in Toronto, Peel region start vaccination Some Ontario family doctors planned to start vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines in six regions on Saturday. The state announced this week that several clinics in Toronto, the Peel region, Hamilton, Guelph, Peterborough and Simco-Muskoka will manage Oxford-AstraZeneca shots. The story continues under the ad According to the Ontario Medical Association, doctors in these areas are seeking patience in starting the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged 60-64 years. read more: Family doctors in Ontario in some areas begin vaccination with COVID-19 on Saturday Vaccines over 239K administered in Toronto to date Toronto city officials said Saturday that more than 239,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been given in the city so far. In addition to family doctors and pharmacies that administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged 60-64, hospitals and healthcare providers have a total of 22 vaccination clinics in the city on weekends, targeting the priority population identified by the state. Is being held. [ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ] Toronto residents over 80 are now Make a reservation Vaccine at a municipal clinic. Three community vaccination centers run by the city are scheduled to open on Wednesday. As of Saturday morning, 7,878 people had made reservations, officials said. The story continues under the ad Authorities said bookings could be suspended from 8 pm Sunday to Monday morning as the state-wide booking system goes online. GTA case status Ontario reported a total of 1,468 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. Trend story CRA shutting out 800,000 taxpayers from online accounts on Saturday

Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s popularity plummeted in a post-Oprah interview in the UK Of them: 381 were in Toronto

226 was in the Peel area

168 were in the York area

38 were in the Durham area

46 were in the Halton area









2:01 Coronavirus: Employees of Brampton’s Amazon Canada Facility Order Self-Quarantine





Ontario reports more than 1,400 new cases and 11 deaths Ontario reported 1,468 cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 316,359. The story continues under the ad A total of 297,403 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved. This is an increase of 1,151 cases, or 94% of all confirmed cases. Eleven new deaths were also reported on Saturday, reaching 7,138 deaths in the state. The state showed that the positive rate on the final day was 2.9%, up from the Friday report of 2.4% and up from last Saturday’s report of 2.3%. read more: Ontario reports more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths Ontario reports a record number of vaccines administered As of 8 pm on Friday, Ontario was receiving 1,116,496 COVID-19 vaccines, with 53,586 records in 24 hours. The story continues under the ad So far, 284,686 people in the state are believed to be fully vaccinated. “We push capacity to new limits every day, but we can do more!” Premier Doug Ford said in a tweet. “As soon as the federal government begins mass delivery of vaccines, we really strengthen things.” – Use files from The Canadian Press View link »

