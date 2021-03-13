Oregon reports three more COVID-19-related deaths, 365 new cases





Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were three new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 2,322, the Oregon Department of Health reported on Saturday. OHA also reported 365 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 12:01 am on Saturday, bringing the state to a total of 159,392. Vaccination in Oregon OHA reported that 32,429 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry on Saturday. Of this total, 18,556 doses were given on Friday and 13,873 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Friday. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS). Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 1,301,968 COVID-19 vaccines for the first and second doses. To date, 1,575,705 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon. These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Saturday, providing regularly updated vaccination data. COVID-19 hospitalized There are 104 patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon, 19 fewer than on Friday. There are 23 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, which has not changed since Friday. The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity. Learn more about hospital capacity... Incident and death The newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported today are Baker (2), Benton (2), Craccamus (46), Kratosop (4), Colombia (1), Couse (15), Curry (5). Located in the county of. ), Deschutes (15), Douglas (13), Grant (3), Jackson (30), Josephine (23), Klamath (15), Lane (12), Lincoln (2), Linn (5), Malheur (2) ), Marion (31), Multnomah (59), Pork (5), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (10), Union (6), Wasco (2), Washington (47), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (4) ). 2,320 in Oregonth The COVID-19 death was a 89-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on March 11 and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on March 12. He had a fundamental condition. Oregon 2,321st The COVID-19 death was a 68-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on January 24 and died on March 10 at Peace Health Sacred Heart. He had a fundamental condition. 2,322 in Oregonnd The COVID-19 death was a 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who died at home on March 1, manifesting after contact with a confirmed case. The date of onset of symptoms and the presence of the underlying condition have been confirmed. county The total number of cases1 Total deaths2 Baker 689 11 Benton 2,432 18 Cracker mass 13,693 193 Kratosop 789 6 Columbia 1,296 twenty one Kuus 1,692 twenty one Crook 786 18 curry 474 7 Deshoots 6,111 68 Douglas 2,704 58 Gilliam 54 1 Grant 243 1 Harney 278 6 Hood river 1,074 29 Jackson 8,764 120 Jefferson 1,990 30 Josephine 2,511 58 Klamath 2,870 55 lake 390 6 Lane 10,470 134 Lincoln 1,154 20 Rin 3,663 57 57 Misfortune 3,373 58 Marion 18,850 290 tomorrow 1,053 14 Multnomah 32,350 553 pork 3,125 46 Shaman 53 0 Tillamook 453 2 Umatira 7,757 82 Union 1,338 20 Warowa 144 Five Wasco 1,230 26 Washington 21,670 218 Wheeler twenty three 1 Yang Hill 3,846 69 State-wide 159,392 2,322 1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and presumed cases. Estimated cases are cases that show symptoms such as COVID-19, are in close contact with confirmed cases, and do not have a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly. 2For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, See the OHA press release. ELR (Electronic Lab Reports) was received on March 12, 2021 county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 80 2 82 2.4% Benton 416 3 419 0.7% Cracker mass 1,291 63 1,354 4.7% Kratosop 67 7 74 9.5% Columbia 108 1 109 0.9% Kuus 160 39 199 19.6% Crook 27 — 27 0.0% curry 95 2 97 2.1% Deshoots 480 15 495 3.0% Douglas 191 17 208 8.2% Gilliam 1 — 1 0.0% Grant 40 8 48 16.7% Harney 1 — 1 0.0% Hood river 95 2 97 2.1% Jackson 825 51 876 5.8% Jefferson 43 — 43 0.0% Josephine 343 32 375 8.5% Klamath 111 9 120 7.5% lake 28 — 28 0.0% Lane 2,361 12 2,373 0.5% Lincoln 59 2 61 3.3% Rin 263 11 274 4.0% Misfortune 40 2 42 4.8% Marion 1,058 36 1,094 3.3% tomorrow 35 — 35 0.0% Multnomah 2,864 76 2,940 2.6% pork 162 Four 166 2.4% Shaman 3 — 3 0.0% Tillamook 65 Four 69 5.8% Umatira 151 17 168 10.1% Union 74 Four 78 78 5.1% Warowa 8 — 8 0.0% Wasco 45 1 46 2.2% Washington 1,857 84 1,941 4.3% Wheeler 2 1 3 33.3% Yang Hill 490 Ten 500 2.0% State-wide 13,939 515 14,454 3.6% Cumulative ELR county Negative ELR Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 9,111 1,638 10,749 15.2% Benton 114,099 3,850 117,949 3.3% Cracker mass 369,501 20,961 390,462 5.4% Kratosop 29,609 1,416 31,025 4.6% Columbia 34,83 ​​9 1,759 36,598 4.8% Kuus 37,034 2,013 39,047 5.2% Crook 14,097 1,088 15,185 7.2% curry 8,894 399 9,293 4.3% Deshoots 155,867 8,181 164,048 5.0% Douglas 63,605 3,017 66,622 4.5% Gilliam 1,054 42 1,096 3.8% Grant 4,431 222 4,653 4.8% Harney 3,626 333 3,959 8.4% Hood river 27,568 1,507 29,075 5.2% Jackson 178,512 12,942 191,454 6.8% Jefferson 16,858 1,770 18,628 9.5% Josephine 53,997 2,857 56,854 5.0% Klamath 39,790 3,204 42,994 7.5% lake 4,373 391 4,764 8.2% Lane 389,028 12,352 401,380 3.1% Lincoln 37,044 2,399 39,443 6.1% Rin 115,205 7,094 122,299 5.8% Misfortune 22,199 4,947 27,146 18.2% Marion 291,659 28,340 319,999 8.9% tomorrow 6,336 1,272 7,608 16.7% Multnomah 866,506 48,533 915,039 5.3% pork 59,158 4,127 63,285 6.5% Shaman 1,230 62 1,292 4.8% Tillamook 12,232 441 12,673 3.5% Umatira 56,937 8,632 65,569 13.2% Union 15,806 1,663 17,469 9.5% Warowa 2,651 138 2,789 4.9% Wasco 30,201 1,525 31,726 4.8% Washington 534,225 35,496 569,721 6.2% Wheeler 565 twenty two 587 3.7% Yang Hill 114,724 6,134 120,858 5.1% State-wide 3,722,571 230,767 3,953,338 5.8% Details of COVID-19 vaccination For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see OHA Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.

