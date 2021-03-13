Teachers in the Ellie area receive Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer COVID vaccine

EDINBORO — Teachers and school support staff from the counties of Erie, Crawford, and Warren rolled up their sleeves on Saturday and were the first to receive Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Approximately 500 vaccinations were given to teachers, managers and school support staff from kindergarten to high school at the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 Clinic in Edinburgh.

Richelle Ransom, 46, a resident of the Summit Township, who teaches science at Fort Leboeuf High School, didn’t want to miss the opportunity to receive her dose.

“I know that I have the opportunity and some people have difficulty getting vaccinated, so if I miss a chance when I get vaccinated, I know when the next chance will come.” Mr. Ransom said.

Teachers and staff enrolled in the clinic through school districts and intermediate units.

“We’ve had sessions almost all year round, except in remote areas for a few weeks,” Ransom said. “Children are good at wearing masks and I think we follow all the protocols at school.”

Ransom teaches science to 9th and 10th grade students.

“In most cases, I think I felt pretty safe without vaccination,” she said. “This is just another layer of defense, as all security measures have been taken.”

The J & J Vaccine Clinic continues daily until Thursday at the IU5 office at 252 Waterford Street in Edinboro. Organizers are assigned approximately 3,000 doses to a 6-day clinic that is not open to the public.

The clinic is scheduled for Sundays from 8am to 8pm and runs daily from Monday to Thursday from 2pm to 9pm.

This is the first round of vaccination programs for teachers and school staff.

Shots are managed by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare and Pennsylvania National Guard. They are backed by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the State Department of Health and Education.

“The staff working with us are astounding and obviously have done this before,” said Brad Whitman, IU5 Executive Director, on Saturday morning, hours after the clinic opened. Told. “Many of them are travel nurses and know how to operate ships efficiently. We are rolling a little earlier than planned, so they are very much where we are and where we are heading. I’m satisfied.”

Governor Tom Wolf and his COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force prioritize J & J’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for teachers and school staff.

According to Whitman, staff worked with 17 school districts in Erie, Crawford and Warren County, 5 charter schools, 5 career and technology centers and 39 non-public schools to coordinate and schedule vaccinations. ..

“We are very pleased to offer this opportunity to educators in our area,” Whitman said. “This effort will help bring students back to the classroom, bring parents back to work, and protect the community. We are confident that this effort will bring us back to normal.”

Cherie Kopac, 39, a fifth grade mathematics teacher at Northwest Elementary School, was vaccinated on Saturday morning.

“We’ve been teaching in a hybrid model with all the students for half a day, so we have direct morning and afternoon sessions every day,” says Kopac. “Now I think this vaccination will make it even safer. We are constantly wearing masks, washing our hands, disinfecting our hands and reducing our social distance. Email us to register for this clinic. I was worried and waited. “

Copack said he wasn’t worried about the potential side effects of the vaccine.

“I think the rewards outweigh the risks,” Copack said. “We want to give it a try and do what we feel is best for everyone in the long run.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Emergency Management and the Ministry of Education and Health have partnered with 28 state-wide intermediate units to establish vaccine sites throughout the state. Their goal is to distribute the vaccine quickly and efficiently.

Whitman said that as more vaccine supplies become available, additional opportunities for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Program will be offered to school employees and contractors who are still interested in being vaccinated. Said.

“I quickly jumped at this and got that level of protection,” said Brad Baiter, 27, an English teacher at Erie’s East Middle School. “A single dose is much more convenient.”

Mr. Bator said he had done all the distance learning, but believes that vaccination will provide additional protection when he returns to direct instruction.

Other vaccination clinics

The Edinboro Clinic was one of at least three large-scale vaccination clinics in the Erie area on Saturday.

Another vaccination clinic for teachers and school staff was held at Erie’s Bayfront Convention Center, where approximately 750 qualified teachers in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination program received Pfizer vaccine. The second dose is scheduled 21 days later.

IU5, LECOM Health, and Erie County Health Department have organized the Bayfront Convention Center Clinic.

“Between the 1A initiative and the J & J vaccination, there is enough to vaccinate all staff who want to be vaccinated,” said Brian Polito, the school district’s superintendent of education, at a meeting on Wednesday. I told the meeting.

According to Polito, 1A target Erie school district staff were scheduled to receive their first shot at the Bayfront Convention Center event on Saturday. He said all other staff would take shots at the IU5 Clinic in Edinboro on Monday and Thursday.

According to Neil Brookman, Secretary-General of the Erie School District, the Erie School District enrolled 234 people at the Saturday event and 700 people at the IU5 Daily Clinic.

Brookman said teachers, other employees and contractors are eligible for vaccination.

St. Vincent Hospital also conducted a second visit on Saturday at the Erie Insurance Arena in downtown Erie.

On February 21, approximately 2,200 high-risk seniors attended the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at St. Vincent Hospital, Allegheny Health Network, in the Erie Insurance Arena, where they received their first vaccination.

These vaccinated people returned to the arena on Saturday for a second vaccination, ending the vaccination against COVID-19. The clinic was only available to those who pre-registered to attend both the first and second clinics.

