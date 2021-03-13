Health
Saskatchewan COVID-19: 153 new cases, 1 death, continued decline in vaccine age registration
The Saskatchewan government reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in a person who tested positive for the virus on Saturday.
He died in his 70s and was from the Saskatoon Zone. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 405 people have died in Saskatchewan.
New cases were reported at:
- Far northwest, two.
- Far North Central, 5.
- Far northeast, 8.
- Northwest, 9.
- North Central, 4.
- Northeast, 7.
- Saskatoon, 16 years old.
- Central East, 13.
- Regina, 64 years old.
- Southwest, one.
- Central and South, 14.
- Southeast, 5.
Five new cases have withheld residence information. Three cases that previously required residence information were assigned to the northwest zone.
Due to the increased infection in the Regina Zone, residents were advised not to increase their personal foam. Many outbreaks in the city relate to people who go to work or public places during their symptoms.
Residents were urged to stay home and have a test if they had any symptoms.
- As of Saturday, there were 1,469 cases of COVID-19 believed to be active in Saskatchewan.
- The daily average for 7 days of new cases was 133, which was 10.9 cases per 100,000 people.
- As of Saturday, there were 133 inpatients with COVID-19. Thirty of them were in the intensive care unit.
Vaccination will continue
The state said it had exceeded 100,000 vaccination milestones when 1,624 new doses were announced as of Saturday, bringing the total to 100,195.
The drive-through AstraZeneca-Oxford Vaccine Clinic will open on Mondays on the grounds of Regina Exhibition Association Limited in Regina at the age of only 64. According to a Saturday update, the site will be open to additional ages in descending order in the next few days. Advance reservations are not possible.
The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is currently approved in Canada only for people between the ages of 18 and 64.
The drive-through site is open from 8:30 am to 7:30 pm and is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Vaccination registration continues, and the state has announced that people over the age of 72 will be able to register for vaccination appointments starting Sunday.
Qualified persons were asked to call the Saskatchewan Department of Health’s Patient Reservation System (1-833-727-5829) between 8 am and 11 pm CST. You can also book online at any time using your health card.
As of Saturday noon CST, 7,841 people over the age of 76 had booked the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the state to a total of 22,151.
Of the reservations, 78.7% (17,440) were booked online and 21.3% (4,711) were booked by phone.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]