Saskatchewan COVID-19: 153 new cases, 1 death, continued decline in vaccine age registration

The Saskatchewan government reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in a person who tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

He died in his 70s and was from the Saskatoon Zone. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 405 people have died in Saskatchewan.

New cases were reported at:

Far northwest, two.

Far North Central, 5.

Far northeast, 8.

Northwest, 9.

North Central, 4.

Northeast, 7.

Saskatoon, 16 years old.

Central East, 13.

Regina, 64 years old.

Southwest, one.

Central and South, 14.

Southeast, 5.

Five new cases have withheld residence information. Three cases that previously required residence information were assigned to the northwest zone.

Due to the increased infection in the Regina Zone, residents were advised not to increase their personal foam. Many outbreaks in the city relate to people who go to work or public places during their symptoms.

Residents were urged to stay home and have a test if they had any symptoms.

As of Saturday, there were 1,469 cases of COVID-19 believed to be active in Saskatchewan.

The daily average for 7 days of new cases was 133, which was 10.9 cases per 100,000 people.

As of Saturday, there were 133 inpatients with COVID-19. Thirty of them were in the intensive care unit.

Vaccination will continue

The state said it had exceeded 100,000 vaccination milestones when 1,624 new doses were announced as of Saturday, bringing the total to 100,195.

The drive-through AstraZeneca-Oxford Vaccine Clinic will open on Mondays on the grounds of Regina Exhibition Association Limited in Regina at the age of only 64. According to a Saturday update, the site will be open to additional ages in descending order in the next few days. Advance reservations are not possible.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is currently approved in Canada only for people between the ages of 18 and 64.

The drive-through site is open from 8:30 am to 7:30 pm and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Vaccination registration continues, and the state has announced that people over the age of 72 will be able to register for vaccination appointments starting Sunday.

Qualified persons were asked to call the Saskatchewan Department of Health’s Patient Reservation System (1-833-727-5829) between 8 am and 11 pm CST. You can also book online at any time using your health card.

As of Saturday noon CST, 7,841 people over the age of 76 had booked the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the state to a total of 22,151.

Of the reservations, 78.7% (17,440) were booked online and 21.3% (4,711) were booked by phone.