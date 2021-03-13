Oregon Coronavirus: State Reports 365 New Cases, 3 Deaths





The Oregon Department of Health announced 365 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths on Saturday, increasing the number of deaths from the state’s coronavirus to 2,322. The numbers are coming as Governor Kate Brown I chose not to Of President Joe Biden Command To vaccinate all adults by the state by May 1. Brown is sticking to plans to start vaccination of the general population over the age of 16 by July 1. This is two months behind Biden’s statement that it is currently possible nationwide. But Mr Brown said he hopes that Oregon’s weekly federal vaccine shipments will actually increase before making new promises to residents. The next group of Oregons to qualify for the vaccine are people over the age of 45 Someone who has the underlying conditions “High risk” for pregnancy, type 2 diabetes, cancer, etc. Meanwhile, Oregon reported last week that it had fewer cases of coronavirus than at any time since September.But unfortunately the case Does not continue downward orbit.. Incidents are on the rise again — what state officials have admitted Possible with relaxed business restrictions and more contagious variants of the virus. When this week’s numbers are released, the state appears to be on track above last week’s lows. If there are new cases by county: Baker (2), Benton (2), Clatsop (46), Clatsop (4), Colombia (1), Couse (15), Curry (5), Deschutz (15), Douglas (13), Grant (3) , Jackson (30), Josephine (23), Clatsop (15), Lane (12), Lincoln (2), Lynn (5), Malfur (2), Marion (31), Multnomah (59), Pork (5) , Tillamook (5), Umatilla (10), Union (6), Wasco (2), Washington (47), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (4). Who died: The 2,320th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 89-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on March 11 and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on March 12. He had a fundamental condition. The 2,321th death was a 68-year-old Lane County man who tested positive on January 24 and died at Peace Health Sacred Heart on March 10. He had a fundamental condition. The 2,322th death is a 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who died at home on March 1 after contact with a confirmed case. The date of onset of symptoms and the presence of the underlying condition have been confirmed. Prevalence of infectious diseases: On Saturday, the state reported 515 new positive tests out of 14,454 tests performed. This corresponds to a positive rate of 3.6%. Who is in the hospital: The state reported that 104 Oregons with confirmed coronavirus infection were hospitalized on Saturday. This is 19 less than Friday. Of these, 23 coronavirus patients were in the intensive care unit. This number hasn’t changed since Friday. Vaccine administered: Oregon administered 1,301,968 of the 1,575,705 received first and second doses of the vaccine. That’s about 82.6% of the state’s supply. Oregon reported a newly administered dose of 32,429, including 18,556 on Friday and the rest from the previous day. Since it started: Oregon reports that 159,392 people have been confirmed or estimated to be infected and 2,322 have died. To date, the state has reported over 3,953,338 lab reports from testing. -Jamie Din [email protected]503-221-4395; @j_dingdingding;

