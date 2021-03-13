It’s not over yet. It is still important to be tested for COVID-19





Dr. Mona Kanna

One in three Americans lost someone on COVID-19. We are also testing over 1 million people per day, compared to about 3 million in January. The warning bell is ringing. Do you remember the long lines of people who were muttering a bit to see if they were positive on foot or in the car? And how frustrating it was to have to wait five days or more to get results? For healthcare professionals, they were a good old era. According to the COVID-19 tracking project, our test level has dropped dramatically. Especially considering that people are dropping masks like pancakes, they don’t take precautions to keep them away very seriously. Wow! Talk about disaster receipts. Some delays are inevitable, such as the unexpected freezing of electricity, food and shelters that disrupts shelters. But we should be able to chew gum as we walk. Ending the pandemic is a multifaceted approach, not a sharp tunnel vision focused on a single tactic of vaccination. We are grateful that more than 50 million Americans have been vaccinated, but COVID-19 still exists. COVID-19 is still a rapidly spreading infectious disease. COVID-19 is still transformed into a mutant to survive. The revival of COVID-19 is shortly after the school opens, companies rebound to fill capacity, rally rises in warm climates, and the roar of the 20s celebrating the end of the pandemic begins. It’s there. If you have symptoms or are exposed to an infected person, take one of two tests. The two tests that detect active infections are PCR and antigens. The PCR test looks for the genetic material of the virus. PCR tests are very accurate if performed properly by a healthcare professional, but can be overlooked in rapid or home tests. Antigen tests look for specific proteins in the virus. Unfortunately, you are more likely to get false-negative results, so if you have symptoms, your doctor may recommend a PCR test after your antigen test is negative. Symptoms of COVID-19 are probably non-specific-shortness of breath, fever, chills, cough, sore throat, loss of taste and odor, body pain, malaise, headache, nasal discharge, nausea / vomiting / diarrhea. To get the CoViDCOVID-19ne, run — don’t walk —. Or if you are exposed to an infected person. Symptoms may be mild or none at all, but can continue to spread. No, you can’t continue your business until your symptoms subside by wearing a mask. Must be quarantined. It’s getting closer, but we haven’t reached the end yet. Let’s not blow it away. For more information on the test, please visit the CDCCOVID-19 test overview and notes site. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/testing.html do you have any questions? Email us your comments and your medical questions to [email protected] Remember: Your health is your most important asset. Protect it in your life. Dr. Monacanna, MD, a triple-board certified practitioner, Emmy Award-winning journalist, and acclaimed humanitarian who proudly calls the Coachella Valley home all year round. She has just returned from Dr. Mona’s treatment: we are not over yet. Having a COVID-19 test remains an important patient at a critical access hospital in the Midwest.

