There are over 100,000 vaccines in Saskatchewan.Vaccine reservations expanded to over 72





Vaccine reservations expanded to over 72 One day later, the Saskatchewan Department of Health (SHA) will expand vaccination appointments. Starting Sunday, people over the age of 72 can make an appointment for vaccination the day after expanding the program to accommodate people over the age of 76. Qualified people can book online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week using the following health cards: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccineAlternatively, call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between 8 am and 11 pm Additional information on eligibility and booking methods is available here. Daily COVID-19 statistics There are 153 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on March 13, bringing the total to 30,522 cases across the state. One Saskatchewan resident who tested positive for COVID-19 died. Deaths were reported in a group of 70-79 years in the Saskatoon zone. New cases are located in Far North West (2), Far North Central (5), Far North East (8), Northwest (9), North Central (4), North East (7) and Saskatoon (16). , Central East (13), Regina (64), Southwest (1), South Central (14), South East (5) Zones. Five new cases hold residence information. Three cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the northwest zone. There are a total of 28,648 recovery and 1,469 cases are considered active. 133 people are hospitalized. 133 people are inpatient: Far Northwest (2), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (9), Central North (6), Saskatoon (45), Central East (4), Regina (32), South Central (2), South East (2). Thirty people are in the intensive care unit: Northwest (1), North Central (1), Saskatoon (14), Central East (2), Regina (12). There were 2,859 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on March 12. To date, 608,841 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of March 11, when figures for other states and nationwide were available, the per capita rate for Saskatchewan was 510,806 tests per million people. The national percentage was 675,272 tests performed per million people. The 7-day average of new cases per day is 133 (10.9 new cases per 100,000), the lowest 7-day average since November 13. A graph comparing today’s average with the data collected over the past few months is available on the Saskatchewan Government website. ..State The dashboard has more details. Detailed statistics on the total number of health care workers, the breakdown of the total number of cases by source of infection, age, gender, region, total number of tests so far, test rate per capita, and number of variants of concern at present Can be found. here. NITHA number There are 91 COVID-19 activity cases in the northern Intertribal Health Department community.

These cases are in Far North Central, Asabaska (11), Far North West (7), Far North East (67), and North East (6). 3,166 people (96%) have recovered and 3 are currently hospitalized.







