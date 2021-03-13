Let’s take a look at COVID-19 in Virginia by county. Area where the biggest jump was seen on Saturday, March 13, 2021





Richmond, Virginia-The Ministry of Health reported that of the 34,878 total tests processed since yesterday, 1,348 tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of Virginia coronavirus cases to 593,562. According to the update, as of Saturday’s update, 25,262 (+46 from the previous day) were hospitalized and 9,985 (+24) died as a result of COVID-19-related illness. Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.. Relation: Virginia COVID-19: Live Update on Saturday, March 13th Scroll down to see a complete city / county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia In these areas, the largest jumps (more than 20) were seen in cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Northern Virginia

Fairfax 68,491 (+145)

Prince William 40,338 (+74)

Loudon 23,848 (+66)

Arlington 13,559 (+33)

Stafford 9,802 (+24) Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 31,725 ​​(+95)

Norfolk 15,384 (+44)

Chesapeake 18,775 (+36)

Newport News 11,951 (+33)

Hampton 8,949 (+26)

Portsmouth 7,972 (+26)

York 3,200 (+20) Central Virginia Chesterfield 24,323 (+69)

Henrico 22,069 (+99) Additional regions: Pittsylvania 4,995 (+91)

Montgomery 8,308 (+31) Breakdown by city / county of cases Accomac 2,646 (+8)

Albemarle 5,039 (+14)

Alexandria 10,548 (+19)

Allegany 1,254 (-3)

Amelia 788 (+1)

Amherst 2,729 (+3)

Appomattox 1,442 (-1)

Arlington 13,603 (+44)

Augusta 5,277 (+10) Bus 247

Bedford 5,896 (+7)

Brand 629 (+4)

Botetourt 2,316 (+10)

Bristol 1,233 (-2)

Brunswick 1,225 (+3)

Buchanan 1,328 (-2)

Buckingham 2,049

Buena Vista City 853 (+1) Campbell 4,118 (+2)

Caroline 1,880 (+3)

Carol 2,177 (+5)

Charles City 419

Charlotte 768 (+2)

Charlottesville 3,711 (+9)

Chesapeake 18,775 (+36)

Chesterfield 24,323 (+69)

Clark 815 (+6)

Colonial Heights 1,435 (+7)

Covington 554

Craig 248 (+2)

Culpeper 4,155 (+4)

Cumberland 404 Danville 4,250 (-85)

Dickenson 881

Din Woody 1,877 (+11) Emporia 628 (+1)

Essex 655 (+1) Fairfax 68,491 (+145)

Fairfax City 505 (+2)

Falls Church 366 (+2)

Fauquier 4,080 (+7)

Floyd 760 (+1)

Full Bana 1,333 (+12)

Franklin City 1,028 (+4)

Franklin County 3,765 (+2)

Frederick 6,930 (+19)

Fredericksburg 1,814 Galax 1,008 (+2)

Giles 1,103

Gloucester 1,955 (+6)

Goochland 1,257 (+1)

Grayson 1,164 (+5)

Green 1,035 (+3)

Greensville 1,484 (+6) Halifax 2,552 (+16)

Hampton 8,949 (+26)

Hanover 6,906 (+18)

Harrisonburg 5,916 (+14)

Henrico 22,069 (+99)

Henry 4,263 (+1)

Highland 98

Hopewell 2,207 (+2) Isle of Wight 2,742 (+10) James City 3,995 (+4) King and Queen 331 (+3)

King George 1,453 (+3)

King William 980 (+3) Lancaster 675

Lee 2,327 (+2)

Lexington 1,134 (+4)

Loudon 23,848 (+66)

Luisa 1,712 (+3)

Lunenburg 680 (+2)

Lynchburg 6,972 (+12) Madison 546 (+1)

Manassas City 4,065 (+5)

Manassa Spark 1,135 (+1)

Martinsville 1,522 (+2)

Matthew 560

Mecklenberg 2,054 (+4)

Middlesex 536 (+1)

Montgomery 8,308 (+31) Nelson 837

New Kent 1,290

Newport News 11,951 (+33)

Norfolk 15,384 (+44)

Northampton 729

Northumberland 682

Norton 244 (+2)

Notway 1,831 (+3) Orange 1,910 (+8) Page 1,856 (+3)

Patrick 1,260 (+3)

Petersburg 3,335 (+3)

Pittsylvania 4,995 (+91)

Poquason 745 (+3)

Portsmouth 7,972 (+26)

Poitan 1,703 (+6)

Prince Edward 1,984

Prince George 3,087 (+8)

Prince William 40,338 (+74)

Plus key 2,366 (+6) Radford 1,925 (+4)

Rappahannock 310 (-1)

Richmond City 15,165 (+19)

Richmond County 1,413

Roanoke City 7,748 (+12)

Roanoke County 7,513 (+6)

Rock Bridge 1,410 (+18)

Rocking gum 6,160 (+6)

Russell 2,076 (+6) Salem 1,912 (+4)

Scott 1,625 (+5)

Shenandoah 3,794 (+8)

Smith 2,548 (+5)

Southampton 1,873 (+3)

Spotsylvania 8,548 (+8)

Stafford 9,802 (+24)

Stanton 2,489

Suffolk 7,099 (+17)

Sally 389 (+5)

Sussex 1,104 (+2) Taswell 3,290 (+8) Virginia Beach 31,725 ​​(+95) Warren 2,373 (+5)

Washington 4,357 (+5)

Waynesboro 2,184 (+7)

Westmoreland 1,135 (+1)

Williamsburg 548 (+1)

Winchester 2,517 (+2)

Wise 2,925

Weiss 2,118 (+1) York 3,200 (+20) VDH Who is sick Coronavirus was first affected by people between the ages of 50 and 69, and currently accounts for nearly 25% of Virginia cases. However, data now show that people between the ages of 30 and 49 account for 31.3% of cases. In addition, people in their twenties account for more than 19 percent of state cases. More women are infected with the virus in 303,551, compared to 283,127 reported in men. No 6,884 genders have been reported in the Commonwealth. COVID19 prevention Most patients with COVID-19 present with mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more serious illnesses, including death, especially among the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions. COVID-19 spreads primarily through the respiratory droplets that occur when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of exposure to the infected person. Virginia health officials have called for the following precautions: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers only when soap and water are not available.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

When coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with tissue or sleeves (not your hands).

Cleans and disinfects frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are ill.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Avoid non-essential trips. Rely on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.



