Health
Wisconsin approaches vaccine dose milestone and breaks record of daily doses
Madison, Wisconsin (WBAY) – Health officials in Wisconsin report that a record number of vaccines were given within 24 hours on Saturday.
According to the Department of Homeland Services (DHS), the state has given another 66,757 injections to the arm since Friday’s report, bringing the total number of vaccines to 1,962,159. The number is for both resident and non-residents of Wisconsin.
The number of doses given during the 24-hour period breaks the previous record of 62,941 returned on March 5. The state currently has an average daily dose of 41,361, which means Wisconsin can reach a total of 2 million “shots in the arm.” Milestones within the next two days.
Meanwhile, according to the state, an additional 20,447 people have completed the vaccine series since Friday, accounting for 687,640 people in the state as a whole, or 11.9% of the state’s population allowed to be vaccinated.
Only Wisconsin residents receive a total of 1,231,092 vaccines, which is equivalent to 21.1% of the population.
Wisconsin has a population of 58.22 million.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, Wisconsin residents were vaccinated a total of 236,362 times during the week of March 7, but health officials said the numbers could fluctuate.
From March 29, 2 million people with medical conditions will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and the number of vaccinations is expected to increase rapidly throughout the spring. click here For a complete list of eligible medical conditions. Governor Tony Evers has stated that all residents of Wisconsin will be vaccinated from May 1.
click here Track Wisconsin vaccine data.
In northeastern Wisconsin, health officials say 12.6% of the eligible population has completed the vaccine series. That’s 59,959 people.
So far, residents of northeastern Wisconsin have been given a total of 159,248 shots, with 18,175 doses this week, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
In the Fox Valley area of Wisconsin, state health officials have reported 21,156 doses of vaccine this week. A total of 171,957 vaccinations have been given.
So far, DHS reports that 11.3% of the population in the region, or 61,883, have completed the vaccine series.
The state reported 13 new COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, bringing Wisconsin to 6,538 deaths. Currently, the average for 7 days is 9 deaths per day.
Meanwhile, a total of 462 new cases were reported on Saturday, bringing the cumulative total of state positive tests to 569,364.
The state reported 4,550 new negative tests, for a total of 2,666,006.
60 new hospitalizations have been reported within the last 24 hours.
According to the state, 556,369 people have recovered from the virus. This represents 97.7% of all confirmed cases. Meanwhile, the state states that as of Saturday, an additional 6,298 cases were considered active. This represents 1.1% of all confirmed cases.
click here Action 2 News Guide for Vaccine Clinics and Vaccine Vaccines. Includes a phone number and website to make a reservation, and information about a free ride to the reservation.
The state has set up a free hotline to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. 1-844-684-1064.. Call center staff can help you find vaccinated people and help you register your appointment. The hotline is intended for people who do not have internet access, so share it with anyone you know who can benefit.
Vaccine number by county
(Instead of updating daily cases by county, we are updating the vaccine number by county in the display area. If you want to view cases by county, click here.. )
Brown County (Population: 264,542)
Single dose-52,901 (20.0%)
Done-32,698 (12.4%)
Calumet County (Population: 50,089)
Single dose: 9,218 (18.4%)
Completed 4,993 (10.0%)
Dodge County (Population: 87,839)
Single dose: 15,793 (18.0%)
Completion: 8,970 (10.2%)
Door County (Population: 27,668)
Single dose – 8,049 (29.1%)
Completion-4,948 (17.9%)
COUNTY LAKE BOTTOM (Population: 103,403)
Single dose – 21,153 (20.5%)
Done – 14,214 (13.8%)
Forest County (Population: 9,004)
Single dose-2,334 (25.9%)
Completion-1,517 (16.8%)
Florence County (Population: 4,295)
Single dose-961 (22.4%)
Done-727 (16.9%)
Green Lake County (Population: 18,913)
Single dose-4,164 (22.0%)
Complete-2,452 (13.0%)
Kewaunee County (Population: 20,434)
Single dose – 4,005 (19.6%)
Complete-2,192 (10.7%)
Manitowoc County (Population: 78,981)
Single dose – 17,387 (22.0%)
Done – 10,162 (12.9%)
Marinette County (Population: 40,350)
Single dose – 8,005 (19.8%)
Complete-4,614 (11.4%)
Menominee County (4,556)
Single dose-1,690 (37.1%)
Done-817 (17.9%)
Oconto County (Population: 37,930)
Single dose – 7,533 (19.9%)
Complete-4,618 (12.2%)
Outagamie County (Population: 187,885)
Single dose – 36,277 (19.3%)
Done-19,648 (10.5%)
Shawano County (Population: 40,899)
Single dose – 8,056 (19.7%)
Complete-4,177 (10.2%)
Sheboygan County (Population: 115,340)
Single dose – 22,541 (19.5%)
Complete-10,769 (9.3%)
Waupaca County (Population: 50,990)
Single dose – 10,040 (19.7%)
Completion-5,394 (10.6%)
Waushara County (Population: 24,443)
Single dose-4,395 (18.0%)
Completion-2,954 (12.1%)
Winnebago County (Population: 171,907)
Single dose – 35,833 (20.8%)
Done – 21,448 (12.5%)
Hospitalization
According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, 226 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of 7 from Friday and 29 less than a week ago. Of these patients, 64 are in the ICU, an increase of 9 from Friday and a decrease of 1 from a week ago.
click here Shows the number of hospitalizations in Wisconsin.
CDC Guidance on Rally
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that fully vaccinated Americans can meet indoors with other vaccinated people without having to wear masks or socially distance themselves. did.
The CDC’s recommendations are also single, as are vaccinated grandparents who are considered to be at low risk of severe illness, such as when vaccinated grandparents visit healthy children and grandchildren. It states that it is possible to get together at home.
The CDC continues to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear proper masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when in public. I will. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to be tested if they develop symptoms that may be associated with COVID-19.
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19.
- Fever of 100.4 or more
- cough
- Dyspnea
- cold
- Repeated shaking with chills
- muscle pain
- headache
- sore throat
- New loss of taste and smell
Copyright 2021 WBAY. all rights reserved.
