Amarillo leaders respond to the new fully vaccinated COVID-19 guidelines
The Amarillo City Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex continues to be considered a vaccination hub and will vaccinate anyone who meets Texas Health Administration (DSHS) standards, regardless of where they live. I am inoculating. The clinic consistently receives vaccine shipments weekly and distributes the vaccine to thousands of individuals in and around the Texas Panhandle area.
Starting Monday, the criteria for individuals who can be vaccinated will increase. According to a previous report by Amarillo Globe-News, Texas DSHS last week announced that it was licensed in the Phase 1C vaccination category. All individuals over 50 Opportunity to get vaccinated in the state.
COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears:Amarillo reports that the first two people died each week, a total of 34 more.
This phase joins not only educators, but also educators in the Phase 1A and 1B categories. This includes front-line workers and people over the age of 18 with at least one chronic condition that increases the risk of serious illness if infected with COVID. 19.
As more people across the United States are vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released updated COVID-19 Safety Guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals.
As of Saturday, 7,660,460 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Texas and 2,696,185 people have been fully vaccinated. According to the Texas DSHS website, this is one of the 10,879,585 doses assigned to the state.
As of Saturday, 21,866 residents were vaccinated at least once in Potter County, and 14,617 were fully vaccinated. In Randall County, 31,260 residents have been vaccinated at least once and 22,503 have been fully vaccinated.
Scott Milton, the city’s public health authority and associate professor at Texas Tech University’s Center for Health Sciences in Amarillo, spoke at the latest COVID-19 press conference about these updated guidelines. He hopes that the guidelines will continue to be updated as more and more individuals in the country are vaccinated.
vaccine:Texas DSHS Expands Vaccine Availability to Include People Over 50
The CDC has released information about when someone was “fully vaccinated,” depending on which vaccine an individual was vaccinated against, Milton said.
“Currently, there are three different vaccines on the market. There are two, Pfizer and Moderna, which are actually two-dose series. There is also a single-dose series (Johnson & Johnson),” he said. .. “To be considered fully vaccinated, you must be two weeks away from your second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks away from the J & J vaccine. An immune response that takes about two weeks.”
For those who are fully vaccinated, the COVID-19 safety guidelines will change slightly, Milton said. According to CDC guidance, these individuals may be completely vaccinated without a mask, or others without a mask, unless someone in the group is at increased risk. You can meet indoors with unvaccinated individuals in one household.
Other Amarillo News:Authorities talk about successful treatment with monoclonal antibody COVID-19
Guidance also updated the quarantine guidelines for fully vaccinated people, Milton said. Guidance also suggests that individuals continue to avoid large and medium-sized gatherings and urge individuals to continue to delay domestic and international travel on airlines.
“If you are exposed to a positive person and are completely vaccinated, you do not need to quarantine. You certainly need to monitor your symptoms and you are in a group setting such as a detention center or group home. If they make an exception, then they need to be quarantined if there is exposure, “he said. “They still suggest wearing masks around public and high-risk areas, and certainly unvaccinated individuals from multiple households.”
Michael Lamanteer, Chief Medical Officer of the BSA Health System, said he believes that vaccinated people understand the benefits of not being infected and not having to quarantine.
“I think it’s a strong argument for all of us who can be vaccinated based on meeting the right criteria to really think about why we don’t.” “Repeat, I think safety and efficacy at this point are certainly in the (right) direction. We never know all the details about drugs and treatments. There are no zero-risk drugs or treatments. ”
As of Saturday, the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be available at the city’s walk-in clinic. The clinic is open Mondays from 9am to 5pm and Tuesdays from 9am to 7pm.
The first COVID-19 report card next week will be released on Monday afternoon.
For more information on the city’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and information on the current availability of the COVID-19 vaccine from the city’s walk-in vaccination clinic, please visit: www.amarilloalerts.com..
Visit the Texas Department of Health website for the latest number of COVID-19 cases outside of Potter and Randall counties. www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus..
