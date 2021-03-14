Health Charity Vaccine Drives For People At Risk

Charities write an open letter to encourage people with underlying health to move forward for jabs

More than half of Cohort 6 have already been vaccinated

Vaccine Drive contains NHS text alerts sent to over 2 million people in this group

People with underlying illnesses such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease are encouraged to get the Covid-19 vaccine by leading a British health charity in an open letter released today.

Front-line charities such as Mencap, Diabetes UK, and Lupus UK have prevented people with underlying illnesses, caregivers, and people with learning disabilities at the GP register to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus. I asked to book an inoculation.

Vaccines are prioritized because people in Cohort 6 are in a condition that means they are more likely to be seriously ill due to the coronavirus.

More than half of the people in Cohort 6 have already been vaccinated for the first time and hope that the charity letter, along with a text message from NHS, will help be further addressed among people in this at-risk group. It has been.

The charity that signed the open letter is one of 22 charities that have partnered to reassure those who support the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

GP Services has already contacted this cohort, but those who have not yet received the letter can make a quick and convenient reservation at the vaccination center or local pharmacy by using the national booking system or by calling 119. Can be obtained. This group at the link so they can book their appointments.

Vaccines are safe and effective, and few people are advised not to vaccinate. However, if you have any concerns, you can book by phone or discuss with your healthcare professional at the time of booking.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said:

“The support of charities working daily to help those who are eligible for jabs as part of Cohort 6 has greatly boosted vaccine deployment and what we have achieved when we work together. Shows if it can be done.

“This open letter is a very important way to reassure people with underlying health and their caregivers about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

“Charity’s support for this national vaccine effort is invaluable in encouraging more people to come forward and helping us save lives.”

These key charities include Cohort 6 for individuals aged 16-64 years with specific long-term conditions who have been identified as having a high clinical risk of Covid-19 by the Joint Vaccination and Vaccination Commission. Supports charities in the priority vaccination category.

The underlying health conditions faced by people in Cohort 6 include chronic respiratory, heart, kidney, liver disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS) and epilepsy, stroke, vascular disease, diabetes mellitus, health status or treatment. Includes neurological conditions including immunosuppression and asplenia. Or spleen dysfunction, morbid obesity, severe mental illness, sickle cell disease, sickle cell disease, and GP learning disability registrants.

Cohort 6 also includes caregivers eligible for long-term care, or the only or primary caregiver of the elderly or disabled who are at high risk of death from Covid-19 and are therefore clinically vulnerable.

Vaccine Minister Nadim Zahawi said:

“We are already giving the first dose of vaccine to more than half of Cohort 6, and we are grateful to the charity that encourages more people in that group to move forward.

“Vaccines are a way out of this pandemic and provide an opportunity to protect ourselves and others, so it is imperative that people get jabs.

“This open letter should help reassure those who are concerned that the vaccine is safe and supported by over 20 of the most trusted charities.

“I would like to thank all those who have supported this life-saving campaign and provided the expertise and support to support the largest healthcare development in the history of the United Kingdom.”

We are writing today to encourage people with underlying cohort 6 disease to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

People with these conditions, including caregivers, and people with learning disabilities in the Learning Disability Registry are more likely to be seriously ill from Covid-19, so by the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunizations. It is prioritized.

The majority of you should have already been invited to vaccination, and more than half of you have already received your first dose.

Some of you may still be waiting for a letter from your GP.

Fortunately, however, even if you haven’t received the letter yet, you can quickly and easily make an appointment at a vaccination center or local pharmacy by using the national booking system or by calling 119 in the UK. I will.

We are proud to support the deployment of vaccinations and are here to support you.

Vaccines are safe and effective, and few people are advised not to vaccinate. However, if you have any concerns, you can discuss it with your healthcare professional at the time of booking or at the time of booking.

More than 20 million people have received their first dose in the UK, and NHS has made great strides.

We are very pleased to be able to protect people like you who are at the highest risk of the virus by deploying the Covid-19 vaccine.

The underlying health status of Cohort 6 includes chronic respiratory, heart, kidney, liver disease, and neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS), epilepsy, stroke, vascular disease, diabetes mellitus, and immunosuppression. included.Spleen, morbid obesity, severe mental illness, sickle cell disease, lupus, and GP learning disability registrants

Cohort 6 also includes caregivers eligible for long-term care, or the only or primary caregiver of the elderly or disabled who are at high risk of death from Covid-19 and are therefore clinically vulnerable.

Vaccines approved for use in the United Kingdom meet strict safety standards set by drug regulators regarding safety, quality, and efficacy.

To protect yourself and your family, friends and colleagues, you still need to follow current government guidance on social contact after receiving your vaccine.

Please come forward with a jab. It helps save lives and provides the best form of protection from this dreaded virus.

People using the National Health Service can enter an NHS number that identifies their eligibility based on their health records.

