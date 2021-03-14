Health
Health Charity Vaccine Drives For People At Risk
- Charities write an open letter to encourage people with underlying health to move forward for jabs
- More than half of Cohort 6 have already been vaccinated
- Vaccine Drive contains NHS text alerts sent to over 2 million people in this group
People with underlying illnesses such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease are encouraged to get the Covid-19 vaccine by leading a British health charity in an open letter released today.
Front-line charities such as Mencap, Diabetes UK, and Lupus UK have prevented people with underlying illnesses, caregivers, and people with learning disabilities at the GP register to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus. I asked to book an inoculation.
Vaccines are prioritized because people in Cohort 6 are in a condition that means they are more likely to be seriously ill due to the coronavirus.
More than half of the people in Cohort 6 have already been vaccinated for the first time and hope that the charity letter, along with a text message from NHS, will help be further addressed among people in this at-risk group. It has been.
The charity that signed the open letter is one of 22 charities that have partnered to reassure those who support the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
GP Services has already contacted this cohort, but those who have not yet received the letter can make a quick and convenient reservation at the vaccination center or local pharmacy by using the national booking system or by calling 119. Can be obtained. This group at the link so they can book their appointments.
Vaccines are safe and effective, and few people are advised not to vaccinate. However, if you have any concerns, you can book by phone or discuss with your healthcare professional at the time of booking.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said:
“The support of charities working daily to help those who are eligible for jabs as part of Cohort 6 has greatly boosted vaccine deployment and what we have achieved when we work together. Shows if it can be done.
“This open letter is a very important way to reassure people with underlying health and their caregivers about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.
“Charity’s support for this national vaccine effort is invaluable in encouraging more people to come forward and helping us save lives.”
These key charities include Cohort 6 for individuals aged 16-64 years with specific long-term conditions who have been identified as having a high clinical risk of Covid-19 by the Joint Vaccination and Vaccination Commission. Supports charities in the priority vaccination category.
The underlying health conditions faced by people in Cohort 6 include chronic respiratory, heart, kidney, liver disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS) and epilepsy, stroke, vascular disease, diabetes mellitus, health status or treatment. Includes neurological conditions including immunosuppression and asplenia. Or spleen dysfunction, morbid obesity, severe mental illness, sickle cell disease, sickle cell disease, and GP learning disability registrants.
Cohort 6 also includes caregivers eligible for long-term care, or the only or primary caregiver of the elderly or disabled who are at high risk of death from Covid-19 and are therefore clinically vulnerable.
Vaccine Minister Nadim Zahawi said:
“We are already giving the first dose of vaccine to more than half of Cohort 6, and we are grateful to the charity that encourages more people in that group to move forward.
“Vaccines are a way out of this pandemic and provide an opportunity to protect ourselves and others, so it is imperative that people get jabs.
“This open letter should help reassure those who are concerned that the vaccine is safe and supported by over 20 of the most trusted charities.
“I would like to thank all those who have supported this life-saving campaign and provided the expertise and support to support the largest healthcare development in the history of the United Kingdom.”
Notes to editors
Open letter
We are writing today to encourage people with underlying cohort 6 disease to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.
People with these conditions, including caregivers, and people with learning disabilities in the Learning Disability Registry are more likely to be seriously ill from Covid-19, so by the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunizations. It is prioritized.
The majority of you should have already been invited to vaccination, and more than half of you have already received your first dose.
Some of you may still be waiting for a letter from your GP.
Fortunately, however, even if you haven’t received the letter yet, you can quickly and easily make an appointment at a vaccination center or local pharmacy by using the national booking system or by calling 119 in the UK. I will.
We are proud to support the deployment of vaccinations and are here to support you.
Vaccines are safe and effective, and few people are advised not to vaccinate. However, if you have any concerns, you can discuss it with your healthcare professional at the time of booking or at the time of booking.
More than 20 million people have received their first dose in the UK, and NHS has made great strides.
We are very pleased to be able to protect people like you who are at the highest risk of the virus by deploying the Covid-19 vaccine.
The underlying health status of Cohort 6 includes chronic respiratory, heart, kidney, liver disease, and neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS), epilepsy, stroke, vascular disease, diabetes mellitus, and immunosuppression. included.Spleen, morbid obesity, severe mental illness, sickle cell disease, lupus, and GP learning disability registrants
Cohort 6 also includes caregivers eligible for long-term care, or the only or primary caregiver of the elderly or disabled who are at high risk of death from Covid-19 and are therefore clinically vulnerable.
Vaccines approved for use in the United Kingdom meet strict safety standards set by drug regulators regarding safety, quality, and efficacy.
To protect yourself and your family, friends and colleagues, you still need to follow current government guidance on social contact after receiving your vaccine.
Please come forward with a jab. It helps save lives and provides the best form of protection from this dreaded virus.
Further notes to the editor
People using the National Health Service can enter an NHS number that identifies their eligibility based on their health records.
You can watch the campaign video here-https: //www.youtube.com/watch? v = aJdKpMG54sM & feature = youtu.be
The organizations within the partnership have signed 18 of them, including:
- ACLT (African Caribbean Leukemia Trust)
- Anthony Nolan
- Asthma UK
- British Heart Foundation
- British River Trust
- British Lung Foundation
- Cancer Research UK
- Carers UK
- British Diabetes Society
- Epilepsy action
- Kidney Care UK
- Kidney Research UK
- Lupus UK
- McMillan Cancer Support
- Mencap
- MS Society
- National Kidney Foundation
- Rethink mental illness
- Sickle cell disease
- Stroke Association
- Terence Higgins Trust
- Comparison with arthritis
Cohort 6 includes unpaid caregivers who meet the following criteria:
- Eligible for long-term care allowance
- Identified as a primary caregiver by their GP
- Received support following a caregiver evaluation by a local council or a local caregiver organization
- It is the only or primary caregiver to provide in-depth personal care or face-to-face support to the elderly or disabled who are clinically vulnerable to COVID-19.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]