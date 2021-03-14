COVID-19: Ontario reports 1,468 new cases.Ottawa reports 94





According to public health officials, the closure of Jonathan Pittle Elementary School in Riverside South was due to a variety of concerns.

Article content Ottawa reported 94 new people with cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the lab on Saturday. Cases continue to grow throughout the state. Ontario reports an increase of 1,468 people with COVID-19 and an increase of 11 deaths. No new deaths have been reported in Ottawa. The 7-day average for new daily cases in Ottawa is currently 62.3. Ottawa Public Health reported seven new outbreaks in healthcare, day care, schools and community groups. This includes an outbreak that closed Jonathan Pittle Elementary School on Riverside South. Civil servants suspect that part of the infection is due to a variant of concern. Variants of the virus that are now widespread throughout Ontario are more contagious. Ottawa Public Health recommended that all Ecole elementaire catholique Jonathan-Pitre staff undergo a rapid COVID-19 test at the pop-up clinic held at Omer-Deslauriers High School on Saturday. In a letter to the family on Friday, OPH was expected to help authorities identify asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19 and better understand the extent of the outbreak.

Article content As of Friday, five students and staff at the school were reported to test positive for COVID-19. OPH said in a letter that authorities believed the infection could have occurred in the school. The letter added that more information would be provided about the school situation on Monday. In Ottawa, there were 595 active cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday. A total of 15,494 people have cases confirmed in the laboratory. There are 34 people in the Ottawa hospital and 3 in the ICU. The number of COVID-19 cases reported across Ontario has been steadily increasing over the past two weeks since it leveled off in late February. The 7-day average of new daily cases reported in the state ranged from 1,269 reported on Friday to 1,337 on Saturday. The largest number of cases reported on Saturday was in Toronto, with 381 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the lab, followed by 226 in Peel and 168 in York. To date, a total of 316,359 people have been virus-positive in Ontario, and 297,403 cases have been resolved. The state reported that a total of 58,400 tests were conducted daily on Saturday. As of 8 pm on Friday, Ontario had received a total of 1,116,496 vaccines. In Ottawa, two restaurants have been charged with violating pandemic regulations to host off-hours rallies. According to CBC.. According to the report, the restaurant was open to patrons after 10 pm, but is not allowed by the state’s COVID-19 regulations for the Orange Zone. It was part of a weekend blitzkrieg, and eight companies were charged with 15 crimes, the report added. In the Outaouais region, health officials reported 48 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, for a total of 6,589 cases. However, no new deaths have been reported, with a total casualty of 167 since the outbreak of the pandemic. Residents volunteer to participate in Ottawa’s COVID-19 vaccine trial Ryan Reynolds’ Ottawa Public Health Service wants the message “steadily Ottawa as she goes”

