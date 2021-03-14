Oregon Adds Three New Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths | Local









According to the Oregon Department of Health, Oregon added 365 new confirmed estimated cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to 159,392 cases across the state. There are three new deaths from the disease, none of which have occurred in Benton County or Linn County. The total death toll in the state is currently 2,322. The latest three COVID-19 deaths in Oregon were due to people over the age of 65, including individuals in Multnomah, Clackamas, and Lane County. Two of them had an underlying health condition, and authorities are still checking to see if they also had a third underlying health problem. Linn County has added five new confirmed or estimated cases to the total, and Benton County has added two cases. Linn County currently has 3,658 cases and Benton County has a total of 2,430 cases. Neither county had any new confirmed deaths this week. COVID-19 killed 57 people in Linn County and 18 people in Benton. Nationally, confirmed or estimated cases of COVID-19 increased by just over 63,000, and the total number of cases in the United States was just below 29.2 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total number of deaths nationwide increased by about 1,400 to 530,693. In terms of vaccination, OHA reported that a new dose of 32,429 was added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of that total, 18,556 doses were given on Friday and 13,873 were given the day before. It can take up to 72 hours for the cumulative total to appear in the updated count.

